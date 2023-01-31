Biden’s DOJ strikes again.

Julie Kelly was good enough to update the world on what continues to happen with anyone and everyone associated in any way with J6 since we can’t rely on the mainstream media to report on it, like at all. Unless they can cover the J6 Committee and Adam Kinzinger crying again.

Just when you think this DOJ can sink no lower:

Vengeful, inhumane DOJ strikes again. Doctor who attempted to treat Ashli Babbitt gunshot wound just arrested and charged with 4 misdemeanors. https://t.co/ZXzpvmbUmn — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) January 29, 2023

Charged with four misdemeanors.

Meanwhile, Hunter Biden is free.

Makes total sense.

Gee they kinda left out what happened between his time at Speaker’s lobby (where Ashli was killed) and the time he exited 🤔 pic.twitter.com/tU7Ihoa9LU — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) January 29, 2023

Look at how violent they were! Especially keeping in between those velvet ropes.

This is how Chris Wray’s Joint Terrorism Task Force spends its time pic.twitter.com/FnBxUjh3NH — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) January 29, 2023

Nice job @CapitolPolice “Harris was on his knees checking Babbitt’s upper chest wound when a Capitol Police bicycle officer reached down and grabbed him by the shoulders. The officer wrestled Harris away from Babbitt, grabbed him by the jacket and shoved him down the hallway.” — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) January 29, 2023

Just. Wow.

Why wouldn’t they let someone try and help Ashli Babbitt? It makes no sense.

Then gain, there’s not much to this situation that makes a whole lot of sense.

Is there not one righteous member of the DOJ to step forward and tell the world what goes on behind the scenes? — Cat Lover (@EllisLover) January 29, 2023

No.

No — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) January 29, 2023

Doesn’t appear to be.

At this point, I’m surprised Ashli Babbitt hasn’t been charged with a crime. That’s how ridiculous this has become — Joseph Cardelli (@thejoeshow1221) January 29, 2023

Don’t give them any ideas.

***

***

