If you have spent any time at a hospital lately or trying to make an appointment with a specialist you know that our health system is a mess right now. Government mandates broke the system and we’re not even sorry for saying so. Public Health, in its push to keep us all safe really did a number on the medical field and we’re only just now really starting to feel the impacts.

Don’t believe us? Try going to an ER.

Sharyl Attkisson put together a pretty good thread on what we’re seeing:

1-The thing we feared & fought is coming to pass. The US health system has become an American form of socialized medicine controlled not by patient's needs or drs, but govt/insurance/pharma/hospitals. — Sharyl Attkisson 🕵️‍♂️💼🥋 (@SharylAttkisson) January 19, 2023

PHARMA.

Keep going.

2-Many ordinary folks can't get appts, even for critical care and surgeries, without waiting months. Some can't get it at all if they haven't followed the govt. rules, no matter how unscientific or nonsensical. — Sharyl Attkisson 🕵️‍♂️💼🥋 (@SharylAttkisson) January 19, 2023

Read that again.

Some can’t get it at all if they haven’t followed the govt. rules, no matter how unscientific or nonsensical.

3-People resort to using ERs for care they should be able to get at the dr. — costing them and all of us more without getting the particular care they require. Everyone benefits $$ except the patient and at times the health care professionals who wish it were different. — Sharyl Attkisson 🕵️‍♂️💼🥋 (@SharylAttkisson) January 19, 2023

People resort to using the ER, but even the ERs are bad these days. Ask anyone who’s tried to go to one … understaffed, overwhelmed, without a care in the world about the patient they’re supposedly there to treat.

It’s all bad.

Mandates suck. You’re welcome.

Third-party payer is a doomed methodology for something like healthcare. — Jurasskick (@jurasskick) January 19, 2023

The health care industrial complex is firmly ensconced in our lives. — Andrew Wong 🇺🇸 (@ayankeeoriginal) January 19, 2023

Absolutely correct. It will never be like it was at its peak, and will deteriorate towards mediocrity. — John McKenzie (@jmckenzie624) January 19, 2023

Sadly, we’d settle for mediocre at this point.

***

