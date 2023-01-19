If you have spent any time at a hospital lately or trying to make an appointment with a specialist you know that our health system is a mess right now. Government mandates broke the system and we’re not even sorry for saying so. Public Health, in its push to keep us all safe really did a number on the medical field and we’re only just now really starting to feel the impacts.

Don’t believe us? Try going to an ER.

Sharyl Attkisson put together a pretty good thread on what we’re seeing:

PHARMA.

Keep going.

Read that again.

Some can’t get it at all if they haven’t followed the govt. rules, no matter how unscientific or nonsensical.

People resort to using the ER, but even the ERs are bad these days. Ask anyone who’s tried to go to one … understaffed, overwhelmed, without a care in the world about the patient they’re supposedly there to treat.

It’s all bad.

Mandates suck. You’re welcome.

Sadly, we’d settle for mediocre at this point.

***

