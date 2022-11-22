Katie Hobbs announced her new Chief of Staff, and it sounds like he has been someone she’s worked with for a long time.

Sorry, she.

Our bad. *cough cough*

You know, what we find the most hilarious about this tweet is how she’s bragging about ‘ensuring secure elections’ even as the Arizona AG is demanding answers about the huge issues Arizonians had on election day. Not to mention some counties refusing to certify the results.

Probably should’ve held off on this one until things are settled, Katie.

Over the last 20 years, I’ve worked alongside Allie Bones on everything from ensuring secure elections to providing support for local businesses – and I’m thrilled to announce that Allie will serve as my Chief of Staff.

Together, I’m confident we will get the job done for Arizona pic.twitter.com/PGImEsRWTa — Gov-Elect Katie Hobbs (@katiehobbs) November 21, 2022

Gosh, Katie, it doesn’t sound like ANYONE is happy for or with you. Hrm.

You can always count Allie.

And count again, and again, and again….hand me that blank ballot, thanks, and again again again. Pay for silence with Jobs. — StanleyFosha (@stanleyfosha) November 21, 2022

That the first person the real governor of Arizona should fire when the truth comes out. — Get off my lawn 👌🇺🇸 (@DonMinnesota) November 22, 2022

*cough cough* *again*

"ensuring secure elections" – I'd laugh, but what's happening in Maricopa County isn't funny, it's criminal. — Duke Santos (@unashamedusa) November 21, 2022

You’re such a weirdo it creeps me out — randomthots (@sirtatters) November 22, 2022

To Democrats, ‘secure elections’ = cheating — 🏴‍☠️ MAGA Mama 🏴‍☠️ (@JGalt09) November 22, 2022

Reward the people who helped you steal the election. — Michael "Save America" MAGA 🇺🇸 (@VBcoachInCali) November 21, 2022

Meep.

70 out of 223, Katie! Unacceptable. — Sheila (@saltysheila) November 21, 2022

“ensuring secure elections.” Yikes. Can you have failed more spectacularly? If you meant to say “ensuring election outcomes” that hasn’t actually worked yet either. — TweetTee (@TCTWTS) November 21, 2022

Probably not the best choice here, bragging about ensuring election outcomes.

Just sayin’.

