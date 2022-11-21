From the hissyfit we’ve seen on the tolerant, kind, good-natured, and totally accepting Left you’d think Trump not only ran for president again … but won already. But nope, Elon Musk just reinstated his Twitter account after taking a poll of Twitter users.

Over 15 million voted in this poll and Trump ‘won’ by 4%.

The funniest part of all is Trump has said he won’t come back to Twitter, even if the account is unsuspended so this meltdown and complete freakout by Lefties is just hilariously bizarre.

Take, for example, Scott Galloway, who’s a professor.

He seems to think Russia voted in the poll … no really.

Russia.

What IS it with these people and Russia?!

We don’t have proof of Space Alien interference in the poll; however, it would be hard to disprove it.

We don’t have proof of Leprechaun interference in the poll; however, it would be hard to disprove it.

We don’t have proof of Ninja interference in the poll; however, it would be hard to disprove it.

We don’t have proof of Unicorn interference in the poll; however, it would be hard to disprove it.

You get the point.

C’mon, man.

Yeah.

He really should sit this one out.

Or Mastodon.

Wait, they’re transphobic and stuff now, right?

Oh, well.

***

