From the hissyfit we’ve seen on the tolerant, kind, good-natured, and totally accepting Left you’d think Trump not only ran for president again … but won already. But nope, Elon Musk just reinstated his Twitter account after taking a poll of Twitter users.

Over 15 million voted in this poll and Trump ‘won’ by 4%.

The funniest part of all is Trump has said he won’t come back to Twitter, even if the account is unsuspended so this meltdown and complete freakout by Lefties is just hilariously bizarre.

Take, for example, Scott Galloway, who’s a professor.

He seems to think Russia voted in the poll … no really.

Russia.

• Musk was so concerned about the huge number of bots on Twitter that he wanted to back out of the deal

• Russia operated bot farms to sway our presidential elections in favor of Trump (per Mueller investigation)

• How much of the 4% margin is bots & trolls vs. “vox populi”? — Scott Galloway (@profgalloway) November 20, 2022

What IS it with these people and Russia?!

I don’t have proof of Russian interference in the poll; however, it would be hard to disprove it. What I am saying is this seems like a fickle way to reverse a permanent ban, esp after Musk said a moderation council would decide. Also: “moderation policy hasn’t changed”? — Scott Galloway (@profgalloway) November 20, 2022

We don’t have proof of Space Alien interference in the poll; however, it would be hard to disprove it.

We don’t have proof of Leprechaun interference in the poll; however, it would be hard to disprove it.

We don’t have proof of Ninja interference in the poll; however, it would be hard to disprove it.

We don’t have proof of Unicorn interference in the poll; however, it would be hard to disprove it.

You get the point.

C’mon, man.

Russians wanted chaos and ran protests against both candidates. Russia collusion was a hoax. — Dr. Nickarama (@nickaramaOG) November 20, 2022

Seek professional mental health care — Mad Bomber Hat (@MadBomberHat) November 20, 2022

Buddy, you ought to sit this one out. — 1776 Bill (@Willieshoes) November 20, 2022

Yeah.

He really should sit this one out.

Scott, you lost. Go cry on Facebook https://t.co/iOBeiYykSF — Mike Templeton (@deverswood) November 21, 2022

Or Mastodon.

Wait, they’re transphobic and stuff now, right?

Oh, well.

***

***

