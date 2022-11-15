You’d think it would be super easy to say NO, there weren’t FBI agents dressed as Trump supporters in the Capitol on J6, ya’ know? We’re certainly not experts on the matter but gosh, this isn’t a hard question to answer.

Either there were agents and informants, or there weren’t.

Why do you all think Chris Wray refused to answer? We have an idea or two … *adjusts tinfoil hat*

BREAKING: Chris Wray, when asked twice, would not say whether FBI agents/informants dressed like Trump supporters were inside the Capitol before the doors were opened on January 6. RELEASE THE TAPES. — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) November 15, 2022

That seems simple too, eh? Release the tapes. Show Americans what really happened that day …

Why won’t they?

Do we think a Republican House will release them?

Americans deserve to know the truth in all of this.

Major kudos to @RepClayHiggins for confronting Wray on use of informants on Jan 6. This was an EASY “no” from Wray. And Thompson, the alleged “truth finder” of Jan 6, tried to cut off Higgins questions. — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) November 15, 2022

Because of course. Pelosi’s committee was never about justice, it was about vilifying Americans and most of all, the man they all want to keep from running for president again. Say what you will about Trump, a fan or not, but the powers that be have never worked SO HARD to shut one person down.

So to sum it up …

So to recap, the intel community knew extremists planned to attack on J6, FBI had embeds with their plans, Trump wanted more security, Pelosi did nothing to up it, D.C. mayor fought it, CP opened doors for them & Trump supporters got framed as 'insurrectionists.' Any questions? — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 15, 2022

Meep.

