Remember the good ol’ days when unless there was some sort of actual LEGIT reason, we all knew the winners of elections on the day OF the election? None of this counting for days on end (Nevada said it would be NEXT WEEK), none of this silliness with batches of votes showing up at the last minute …

Just normal(ish) elections.

Show up, vote, done.

And if you were military or had a legit reason to mail in, THAT was what you did.

None of this, well, we know you’re too lazy/busy/stupid to take time away from watching Netflix and eating snacks to go and vote in person so go ahead, fill your ballot out WEEKS before the debates and mail it in, like a good little Democrat.

Sorry, this editor is super snarky and tired of this whole stupid mess which is WHY this thread from Julie Kelly talking about mail-in ballots and the rules in various states caught our eye:

Keep going.

Look at this insanity. What’s so difficult about must be there BY election day, and that’s it? And why not count them as they come in so we’re not sitting here for freakin’ days waiting for the freakin’ House to be called? Oh, we know they won’t call the Senate until December (yay) but C’MON ALREADY with the House.

And why aren’t they all pushing signature verification?

Yeah, we know why, we just wanted to put that in there.

All over the place.

Much like the Democrat Party.

Are you kidding us?! You can fix your ballot AFTER election day?

Da-HELL?

We get making it accessible and easy to vote, but this is ridiculous.

HA HA HA HA HA

So, we saw you screwed up your ballot and ya’ know, Democrats are DOWN so many votes … would you consider ‘fixing’ your ballot and voting blue?

Cripes.

Sad reality.

Yup.

Mail-in ballots just ‘cuz HAVE to go.

***

***

