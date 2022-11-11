Remember the good ol’ days when unless there was some sort of actual LEGIT reason, we all knew the winners of elections on the day OF the election? None of this counting for days on end (Nevada said it would be NEXT WEEK), none of this silliness with batches of votes showing up at the last minute …

Just normal(ish) elections.

Show up, vote, done.

And if you were military or had a legit reason to mail in, THAT was what you did.

None of this, well, we know you’re too lazy/busy/stupid to take time away from watching Netflix and eating snacks to go and vote in person so go ahead, fill your ballot out WEEKS before the debates and mail it in, like a good little Democrat.

Sorry, this editor is super snarky and tired of this whole stupid mess which is WHY this thread from Julie Kelly talking about mail-in ballots and the rules in various states caught our eye:

Let’s review the insane mail-in ballot rules in various states. Wayyy back when I was a GOP precinct committeeman, obtaining, processing, and submitting absentee ballot was sacrosanct. (Also required part of duties). This is some bullsh*t right here: pic.twitter.com/lvwZOx8LGG — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) November 11, 2022

Keep going.

For the “safe and secure!” election believers esp at “conservative” outlets, explain this joke process. Exactly who is handling mail-in ballots a month before Election Day in CA? Who’s watching? What’s the oversight process? I’ll remain an “election denier” until I get answers: pic.twitter.com/xytijnlAfk — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) November 11, 2022

Look at this insanity. What’s so difficult about must be there BY election day, and that’s it? And why not count them as they come in so we’re not sitting here for freakin’ days waiting for the freakin’ House to be called? Oh, we know they won’t call the Senate until December (yay) but C’MON ALREADY with the House.

And why aren’t they all pushing signature verification?

Yeah, we know why, we just wanted to put that in there.

Full list. Literally all over the place.https://t.co/UXl3NXKZe5 — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) November 11, 2022

All over the place.

Much like the Democrat Party.

Oh, not smart enough to fill out mail-in ballot correctly the first time? You get a chance to fix—or cure it—even AFTER Election Day. These votes should be tossed but no. In WI in 2020, election workers actually filled in missing fields w/o voter presenthttps://t.co/fHiDUv0bl6 — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) November 11, 2022

Are you kidding us?! You can fix your ballot AFTER election day?

Da-HELL?

We get making it accessible and easy to vote, but this is ridiculous.

My FAVORITE part. Election officials post online the names of voters whose ballots need fixing. So the voter who can’t get ballot right and doesn’t bother to check gets contacted by leftist activists groups urging them to go fix ballot. Sounds legit!https://t.co/d0c4aqoISS — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) November 11, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA

So, we saw you screwed up your ballot and ya’ know, Democrats are DOWN so many votes … would you consider ‘fixing’ your ballot and voting blue?

Cripes.

All well and true but these are the rules and it’s not going to change in Blue States. GOP has to stop whining and realize you can’t run a campaigns like it’s 2012. — Scott (@CasperAcosta) November 11, 2022

Sad reality.

If there was only a way to standardize voting across the country? LOL — Jack Straw (@JackStraw_1971) November 11, 2022

Absentee/mail-in ballots should be only for the few who have a legit reason for not being able to show up in-person on the day of. — Destroyo (@DaveRothwell11) November 11, 2022

Yup.

Mail-in ballots just ‘cuz HAVE to go.

***

***

