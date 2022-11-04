Biden acts like he’s surprised Republicans would want to impeach him.

And by default, the people electing Republicans would want him impeached.

It’s as if the old fart has no idea what’s going on around him … that, or he’s just a giant liar looking for sympathy points from an audience that looks crazy bored by his speech already.

Perhaps we should embrace the power of ‘and’.

Watch this:

He doesn’t know what the Hell they’re going to impeach him for?

REALLY?

Dude, we have a list.

A long one.

Trending

That’s his insurance policy.

They could impeach her too though, ya’ know.

Just spitballin’.

Ain’t that the truth?

Hey now, be nice to clowns.

For starters.

***

Related:

Tom Nichols mocking people who can’t afford groceries because MUH DEMOCRACY couldn’t have gone worse

EPIC thread illustrates just how BAD things look for Democrats in the midterms by the numbers and WOW

Tucker Carlson mocking Rex Chapman over his claim for WHY Paul Pelosi can’t be gay is comedy GOLD

***

Editor’s note:

Help us keep owning the libs and join Twitchy VIP! If you use promo AMERICAFIRST you’ll save 25%

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BidenimpeachJoe BidenmidtermsRepublican