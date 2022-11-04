Biden acts like he’s surprised Republicans would want to impeach him.

And by default, the people electing Republicans would want him impeached.

It’s as if the old fart has no idea what’s going on around him … that, or he’s just a giant liar looking for sympathy points from an audience that looks crazy bored by his speech already.

Perhaps we should embrace the power of ‘and’.

Watch this:

Biden: I’m already being told that if they win back the House and the Senate, they’re going to impeach me. I don’t know what the hell they’re going to impeach me for pic.twitter.com/3kDknS7Ey5 — Acyn (@Acyn) November 4, 2022

He doesn’t know what the Hell they’re going to impeach him for?

REALLY?

Dude, we have a list.

A long one.

That hasn't mattered for quite some time now. — Warpath 🎯 (@Low_T_4_BS) November 4, 2022

The only reason they might not is…Kamala. — Mallen2022 (@A2100Michael) November 4, 2022

That’s his insurance policy.

They could impeach her too though, ya’ know.

Just spitballin’.

It's funny that he thinks telling us that does anything except energize and motivate Republican voters. — Martha's Vineyard Refugee (@DavidKunca) November 4, 2022

You don’t know a lot of things … — Scott Kane (@gcems645) November 4, 2022

If there's anything leftists know it's hate. 🙄🤡 — HappyCycler (@HappyCycler) November 4, 2022

Ain’t that the truth?

Hey now, be nice to clowns.

Hmmm. Afghanistan withdrawal. Ukraine corruption. Vax mandate. Student loan forgiveness. That’s just for starters. https://t.co/T4YhVL5BeT — Ted (@tedthewebdev) November 4, 2022

For starters.

***

***

