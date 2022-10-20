Wow, Katie Hobbs is just a train wreck, you guys.

We’ve written about her really just blowing it during an interview when asked about what she’s learned from the Latino community, she ran from a Black reporter and hid in the bathroom, and now she’s running away and taking freight elevators to avoid the press.

And this broad thinks she can be governor?

C’mon.

Ridiculous.

Trending

Because she IS very weak.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA *gasps* HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

HOOOO BOY.

They are SO MAD at him for covering this.

But but but … she’s a Democrat. You’re not supposed to cover her honesty and stuff!

***

Related:

‘Do you hate MAGA as much as I do?!’ Unhinged Jon Cooper DRAGGED for calling on the Left to help him ‘punish’ MAGA

‘Read it, man’! Biden tells reporter there should be restrictions on abortion then bizarrely BERATES him over Roe v. Wade (watch)

‘Shut the Hell UP’: PoliMath takes the CDC and other ‘institutions’ APART in thread explaining why people do NOT trust them

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo AMERICAFIRST to save 25%!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Kari LakeKatie Hobbsmedia