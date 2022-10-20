Wow, Katie Hobbs is just a train wreck, you guys.

We’ve written about her really just blowing it during an interview when asked about what she’s learned from the Latino community, she ran from a Black reporter and hid in the bathroom, and now she’s running away and taking freight elevators to avoid the press.

And this broad thinks she can be governor?

C’mon.

Reporters were held in a room at Arizona’s largest journalism school Tuesday and prevented from questioning gubernatorial candidate @katiehobbss, who left in a freight elevator @Cronkite_ASU. Story by @sbarchenger via @azcentral https://t.co/I4z3Nz4Ttz — Robert Anglen (@robertanglen) October 19, 2022

Ridiculous.

ASU officials stood in the doorway to the media room and told reporters they could not leave until after Hobbs was gone. The story notes this is a departure from other events at PBS where reporters are invited to attend. — Robert Anglen (@robertanglen) October 20, 2022

No debates, no press, it makes her look very weak. — 🟢Gulag inmate # 74526864 (@Bchpmn1) October 19, 2022

Because she IS very weak.

She’s a plant to hand the win to Lake — richiep (@mikhendrickson) October 19, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA *gasps* HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

HOOOO BOY.

It was a scheduled interview, not a press conference. Get over yourself. — Jean Poole 🌵🌞🌈 (@JeanPoole_AZ) October 19, 2022

They are SO MAD at him for covering this.

It was a scheduled interview, not a press conference. Get over yourself. — Jean Poole 🌵🌞🌈 (@JeanPoole_AZ) October 19, 2022

Jean, it was a media event the press was asked to cover — involving a candidate for the state’s highest office. Questions come with with job. Oh, yeah, and Democracy. — Robert Anglen (@robertanglen) October 19, 2022

But but but … she’s a Democrat. You’re not supposed to cover her honesty and stuff!

