It’s bizarre that anyone anywhere still pays attention to Howard Dean, the guy who ruined his entire political career by yelling like some wild, deranged, banshee but here we are. Hey, we’re guilty, we’re writing about him … but only because he’s being dragged for claiming Republicans are to blame for the nuclear threat we’re experiencing right now. Forget that we never had this threat level WHILE Republicans were in charge.

Clearly, Republicans should never control the White House because Biden’s policies have caused all of this.

Yeah, we made the same face.

A must read to understand where we are on the possibility of Nuclear War ( and why the right wingers must never control the White House.) Both USSR and US acted with restraint here despite goadings from within. Putin has few restraints that we know of now. https://t.co/SmdWto8cLb — Howard Dean (@GovHowardDean) October 16, 2022

Dude.

We take some solace in the fact that only dozens of people liked it …

The backfire is pretty impressive for a has-been Democrat most of us have forgotten about.

The people who have put us close to Armageddon are Democrats. There was no war in Ukraine when Trump left office. https://t.co/eC5fuI4MC5 — Dan Gainor (@dangainor) October 16, 2022

BUUUUUUT TRUUUUUUUUUMP. YEAAAAAAAAAAAH!

pic.twitter.com/tMwf2iArtz — Love it or leave it (don moody) (@donmoody5) October 16, 2022

There we go.

Aren't you the guy who lost any chance of a political career in one sound bite 18 years ago? — Steve Bravo (@spencerdog1) October 16, 2022

Wow, it was like 18 years ago.

That’s insane.

Amazing… with Democrat Biden in the White House we are having conversations about using restraint in regards to nuclear weapons… but it could be worse… the GOP were in charge and we never had those conversations. — Beware of Doug (@dg_phelps) October 16, 2022

Amazing.

When the right wingers were controlling the White House, there was no possibility of nuclear war. The Democrats have us and the rest of the world closer to nuclear armageddon than we’ve ever been. — DeSantis 2024 (@RHTiger1992) October 16, 2022

This isn’t difficult.

Says the liberal nut job. — Texas Boy (@texasboyv2) October 16, 2022

That works.

