It’s bizarre that anyone anywhere still pays attention to Howard Dean, the guy who ruined his entire political career by yelling like some wild, deranged, banshee but here we are. Hey, we’re guilty, we’re writing about him … but only because he’s being dragged for claiming Republicans are to blame for the nuclear threat we’re experiencing right now. Forget that we never had this threat level WHILE Republicans were in charge.

Clearly, Republicans should never control the White House because Biden’s policies have caused all of this.

Yeah, we made the same face.

Dude.

We take some solace in the fact that only dozens of people liked it …

The backfire is pretty impressive for a has-been Democrat most of us have forgotten about.

Trending

BUUUUUUT TRUUUUUUUUUMP. YEAAAAAAAAAAAH!

There we go.

Wow, it was like 18 years ago.

That’s insane.

Amazing.

This isn’t difficult.

That works.

***

Related:

‘LIAR’: VA Democrat (groomer) Elizabeth Guzman makes things WORSE with LAME thread defending her pro-trans/anti-parent bill

It’s not him, honey, it’s YOU: Blue-check’s thread about how HORRIBLE marriage is for straight women pisses EVERYONE off

Umm … WAT? NYT jumps not 1, not 2, but 3 sharks with their latest ‘everything is white supremacy’ grift, this time targeting Hispanics

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BidenHoward Deannuclearrepublicans