Admit it, even if you’re a Democrat, federal legislation that would abortion legal until week 15 with exemptions for the health of the mother, rape, and incest is a pretty damn good compromise. The majority of Americans want abortion legal YET restricted, and that’s all Republicans are pushing. Granted, many of us are not sure why they’re doing it RIGHT NOW when this is the only issue Democrats seem to have to run on but here we are. Many people think this is a ploy to make Democrats own the fact they are not pro-choice, they are pro-abortion.

Now if Republicans can just get that message OUT.

Otherwise, pro-aborts like Val Demings are going to use the vague ABORTION BAN talking point nonstop until the midterms.

Case in point:

Marco Rubio just cosponsored the bill to ban abortions and criminalize doctors. He’ll stop at nothing to strip women of our constitutional rights. We have to hold him accountable in November. — Val Demings (@valdemings) September 14, 2022

Huh?

What?

A 15-week restriction on abortion is stripping women’s constitutional rights?

If she has to lie this much to compete with Marco she’s already in trouble.

Val is relying on her supporters being stupid … which in her case, could be true.

However, most people on Twitter at least know she’s full of it:

This "ban" would allow exactly the same abortion access in Florida as it does now. Additionally, it would expand abortion access in the states that severely limited access. How about we hold you accountable for the BS. — Lili von Shtupp (@LvS_Redux) September 14, 2022

You failed to mention the part where it bans most abortions after 15 weeks ! Why do you want to mislead people? — Lorrie (@LorrieAnn25) September 14, 2022

Not true. If it is, present the bill — M Williams 🏴 🇺🇸 🏆x4 6️⃣8️⃣ (@Mwontplaythat) September 14, 2022

Gosh, we can’t help but notice Democrats aren’t actually sharing the bill because THEY KNOW it’s a compromise between pro-choice and pro-life. The only ones who will really hate this bill are the pro-aborts … like Val.

Lie. — Paul Bove (@pbove1) September 14, 2022

People read stuff like this and know how stupid you assume them to be. This really doesn't help you. — [email protected] (@BenSearsMSYS) September 15, 2022

Oh? Care to show your work — The Rogue Fox Spirit Elf (@TheRogue_Elf) September 15, 2022

And make you all barefoot pregnant handmaids. Be afraid and keep us in power! — Jim Pacing His Cage 🤦‍♂️🤞🧨🚁🆓 🐱‍👤🕊 (@iamisgo11) September 15, 2022

You are lying. It's not a constitutional right. — JimeV Augmented Mouse (@Jelwoodv) September 15, 2022

Oh yeah.

There’s that little tidbit as well.

It should be a felony for political candidates to intentionally lie and mislead. — Time for whiskey (@time4whiskey) September 15, 2022

Why not mention the 15 weeks? — Adam Nussbaum (@adamfnussbaum) September 14, 2022

Because the majority of people, even on the side of pro-choice, will agree to and with it.

And she can’t have that, now can she?

