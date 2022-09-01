Hands down, Joe Biden is the worst president EVER. Oh, Carter sucked, FDR and Woodrow Wilson also sucked, and Andrew Jackson was evil AF, but Biden … he’s all of that and so much more and not in a good way. What a spiteful, angry, useless old man.

Perfect for the Democrats.

Ironically, the Botox-filled turnip ran on the idea of being the great uniter, the president for all Americans, sweet ol’ Uncle Joe.

In reality, he is the authoritarian dick-tator the Left always wanted Trump to be.

Watch this crap:

Whose side are you on? pic.twitter.com/fKlr9pi2eP — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 31, 2022

Whose side are we on?

We’re on the Constitution’s side, Joe.

We’re on the country’s side, Joe.

We’re on our family’s side, Joe.

And if you want to play that game you’re going to find far fewer are on YOUR side.

The great divider — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) August 31, 2022

Are you kidding me, father of Hunter Biden? Go sit this one out. — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) August 31, 2022

Democrats were pro riot, anti-law-enforcement and everything else for almost an entire year and now you want us to believe you are pro-law-enforcement? — Rose of Sharon Mayer (@RozeRage) September 1, 2022

Yes. This is the way to being the country together. Said no one Ever. — not important enough to redact (@MarkMazman) September 1, 2022

whose side re you on Mein Fuhrer? pic.twitter.com/8an9Km0tJj — Tony Semi-Fascist FJB Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) September 1, 2022

Meep.

I’m on whatever side is against YOU — Lavern Spicer 🇺🇸 (@lavern_spicer) August 31, 2022

Yeah, that seems to be the theme here.

And considering we have midterms in two months? Not a great job, Joe.

Like, at all.

This is an insult to idiots, everywhere.

well.. not the side of an authoritarian POS like you — Robert Luther (@RobertLutherFL) September 1, 2022

I'm on the side of the constitution, which you aren't — The Yossi Schmidt Show (@YossiShow) September 1, 2022

Just keepin’ it simple, ya’ know?

