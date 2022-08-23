We can’t help but wonder if it was tweets like this one that made Harvard take notice of David Hogg.

Clearly, he’s a real deep thinker, comparing people making a big deal about pronouns to kids being shot. Super edgy, Hogg.

Truly.

Ahem.

Say what?

Getting nagged about using the proper pronoun is annoying.

Kids being shot is horrific.

Only a complete moron would compare the two.

Oh, wait.

Heh.

Right? Let’s do that. If we’re going to put them on the same level like Hogg did, it only makes sense.

BUT PRONOUNS ARE IMPORTANT TOO MAN!

That’s the reality of it.

Call yourself whatever you want but no, you do not get to punish or harass people when they get it wrong.

Is that a new pronoun?

That could work.

And DONE.

