We can’t help but wonder if it was tweets like this one that made Harvard take notice of David Hogg.

Clearly, he’s a real deep thinker, comparing people making a big deal about pronouns to kids being shot. Super edgy, Hogg.

Truly.

Ahem.

It seems some republicans are more bothered by people having pronouns in their bio than they are by kids being shot. — David Hogg ☮️ (@davidhogg111) August 22, 2022

Say what?

Getting nagged about using the proper pronoun is annoying.

Kids being shot is horrific.

Only a complete moron would compare the two.

Oh, wait.

Your pronouns are un/sta/ble. — Rick Cantón 🍥 (@RickCanton) August 23, 2022

Heh.

I'm fine making both illegal. — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) August 22, 2022

Right? Let’s do that. If we’re going to put them on the same level like Hogg did, it only makes sense.

Meanwhile, Democrats believe killing children in the womb is a choice. It's laughable watching Democrats pretend they care about lives. — Politics Matter (@Politics_Matter) August 22, 2022

You mean the gang-bangers, car jackers & juvenile delinquents being shot & killed in Chicago nightly?

Why aren't you here pontificating about gun violence or is that against the Soros rules, big guy? — Ultra-MAGA Deplorable Petr (@PragueArtist) August 22, 2022

BUT PRONOUNS ARE IMPORTANT TOO MAN!

No, we aren’t bothered by pronouns in the bio. We just laugh and can’t take you seriously. Carry on. — Francesca (@TheFrancescaF) August 23, 2022

That’s the reality of it.

Call yourself whatever you want but no, you do not get to punish or harass people when they get it wrong.

It seems you are an idiot. — Mark Davis (@MarkDavis) August 22, 2022

Is that a new pronoun?

That could work.

Can someone tell that Kid He's turned into a boring Nag… https://t.co/N8aWun1ivZ — That American (@Calltoart) August 23, 2022

And DONE.

***

Related:

‘Made-up NONSENSE’: Blue-check lawyer called OUT for spreading lie about Trump having to represent himself in Mar-a-Lago case (thread)

‘You don’t frighten us, FBI pig dogs!’ Monty Python footage of FBI raid on Castle Mar-a-Lago funniest damn thing you’ll see today (watch)

And we thought the TV fart was bad! Eric Swalwell’s dunk on DeSantis about ‘separation of church and state’ goes VERY VERY wrong

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!