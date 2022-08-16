Tucker Carlson always seems to find a way to say the things the rest of us want to say and he says it in a way that absolutely infuriates the Left. We get it, the truth is painful when your entire political life and agenda are based on desperate lies but c’mon man!

Anyone with a brain in their head can tell the FBI’s raid on Trump’s home was questionable at best, especially to those who have been watching the aftermath. DOJ is spinning, spinning, and spinning, not to mention they don’t want us to see the affidavit. Why? That seems super shady, yeah?

Tucker went OFF. Watch:

No honest person believes the raid on Donald Trump’s home last week was a legitimate act of law enforcement. It wasn’t. Even the Biden administration didn’t bother to pretend otherwise. pic.twitter.com/COee4Wvirr — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) August 16, 2022

Doesn’t matter how forcibly the media tries to push it …

Boom.

And yup, this has been insane watching the media try and find a way to make people believe this was at all justified.

This one left a mark, eh DOJ?

It should.

“Every statue and street building has been renamed, every date has been altered. And the process is continuing day by day and minute by minute. History has stopped. Nothing exists except an endless present in which the Party is always right.” – George Orwell, 1984 — Kenny (@graceand_truth) August 16, 2022

Scary stuff, folks.

***

***

