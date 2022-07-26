Rep. Eric Swalwell thought this was a smart tweet and hashtag … of course, the out-of-touch, privileged FangBanger was wrong but we suppose we should thank him for more Twitchy fodder. He and AOC keep us very busy.

Case in point:

Gas prices are so low Ted Cruz cancelled his flight and drove to Cancun. Post your best #GasPricesAreSoLow — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) July 26, 2022

Gosh, Eric, it must be nice to make so much money that $4 gas seems ‘low’ to you.

Oh, and it’s still nearly $6 a gallon on average in his home state so yeah, this is REALLY dumb coming from him. But what else would we expect?

And yadda yadda yadda, this didn’t go well for the guy who broke wind on national television.

Nope, not at all.

This is your best, FangFang? https://t.co/2pgAJdjF4Q — Leslie ن 🇺🇸☦️ (@LADowd) July 26, 2022

In what universe are gas prices over $4 considered so low? If this isn’t proof that Democrats are a cult, nothing is — Christopher Tremoglie (@cwtremo) July 26, 2022

A privileged, entitled cult.

Yup.

Dude. You're an idiot. They are still more than TWICE what they were 18 months ago. You can't possibly be this stupid. It's impossible. Oh wait. You were sleeping with a Chinese spy. My bad. — SB (@metsfan324) July 26, 2022

Yes, yes he can be this stupid. We see it firsthand most every day.

how's the grifting from donors in Paris, Mr Fang Banger? — Tony Ultra Dark FJB Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) July 26, 2022

Gawd, I wish you had a day job to return to because you suck at this one. — Cranky "Human Peson" Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) July 26, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA

How’s Fang Fang? — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 26, 2022

Wonder if she’s enjoying these low low gas prices?

Gas prices are still over double what they should be… but nice try. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 26, 2022

And then, of course, conservatives are taking over the tag.

#GasPricesAreSoLow that Eric Swalwell pays for other people to fart for him. https://t.co/e1zyEUc7oL — Cranky "Human Peson" Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) July 26, 2022

#GasPricesAreSoLow that @ScottPresler only registered 5,997 new Republicans at gas stations today instead of 6,000. #EricSwalwellsSoDumb — Ultra Calvin Will Not Comply 🇺🇸🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶🚜 (@shoveitjack) July 26, 2022

#GasPricesAreSoLow that Fang Fang has stopped pumping Eric Swalwell. — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) July 26, 2022

Meep.

#GasPricesAreSoLow I have my butler pick up the tab. You should see the joy on his face. — Just One Strawman (@JustOneStrawman) July 26, 2022

#GasPricesAreSoLow the communist spies don't bother including "fuel" on their expense reports. 🙄 — 🌴 Tropical-Trish 🌴 (@wtffiles) July 26, 2022

Prices are up almost $3.00 a gallon from 18 months ago, and this is what this oblivious fool decides to tweet.#gaspricesaresolow https://t.co/ThJVZdAzN4 — Chubbs (@MeesaMeesa23) July 26, 2022

Gas prices are so low I filled up my truck for $80. It was a half tank and I used to be able to use that on a full tank. #GasPricesAreSoLow https://t.co/L33kWef8zp — Mitch Holthus’ Burner (@BurnerHoltus) July 26, 2022

#GasPricesAreSoLow that we are still paying twice what it was when @JoeBiden got in office and dealing with #bidenflation — Dr. BlackAndWhite (@BlackNWhite365) July 26, 2022

.@ericswalwell ‘s constituents are *currently* paying $6.50 a gallon for gas. #GasPricesAreSoLow ? Only if you have that sweet Chinese spy money Fang Fang gave you I guess. https://t.co/U40lYQ2Wik pic.twitter.com/j3i1ol3LAc — 🐺 (@LeighWolf) July 26, 2022

Hey, they keep voting for the idgit.

Do you know how out of touch you are with struggling Americans or how stupid you sound when you use hashtag #GasPricesAreSoLow when they are NOT actually low? — KayS (@SauersKays) July 26, 2022

#GasPricesAreSoLow that I can now afford to feed half of my family. Thanks, Joe! — One of several Jeff Goldmans (@TheJeffGoldman) July 26, 2022

You’d think even Swalwell would know by now that he’s going to lose these things … every time.

#GasPricesAreSoLow that @ericswalwell no longer needs to produce his own while being interviewed on cable news. — Veruca *Kosher* Salt (@KosherVeruca) July 26, 2022

And fin.

***

