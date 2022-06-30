This is one of those killing two birds with one stone thingies …

Greg Gutfeld not only blasted the media for pretending Cassidy Hutchinson is some sort of HERO saving the WORLD from stretchy presidents who can overpower secret service agents in a limo but he mocked his late-night Lefty competition as well in one gloriously brutal tweet.

In case you’re skeptical of a media that happily works from the same playbook…in covering the unison response of the late night chorus, they leave out one show that’s beating all of them. Why would they do that? https://t.co/RhLcCWuW50 — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) June 30, 2022

What Greg said.

Oh, we’re pretty sure we know WHY they ignore Gutfeld and how he’s burying all of the other late-night hosts …

Late night is a subsidiary of the DNC. — Terry (@editor_wp) June 30, 2022

They wish.

Let’s not give them any ideas.

That’s why you are número uno at night and they ain’t ! — JoeyAdler (@AdlerJoelle) June 30, 2022

Ding ding ding.

Interesting fact, I'm lunging for the President's steering wheel right now from my home in NY. — Darth ☘️ Whiskey (@jgorton) June 30, 2022

Careful! Trump has the strength of a bazillion grown men and the flexibility of a troupe of acrobats when he’s riding in a limo.

Hacks will be hacks!! — Runswthscisors (@runswthscisors4) June 30, 2022

Ain’t that the truth.

We’ve seen SO MUCH OF THAT this week alone.

Seems we see a LOT of that when the Left is losing … an boy howdy, are they ever losing.

***

