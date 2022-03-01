Senator Chris Murphy left a classified briefing on Ukraine and then promptly hopped on Twitter to tweet a thread about it.

LOOK AT HOW IMPORTANT HE IS, EVERYONE. He has the skinny on what’s going on.

Maybe don’t share anything, my dude:

Just leaving classified briefing on Ukraine crisis. A few takeaways that I can share: 1/ Confirmation that the Russians have fallen behind their timeline. Ukrainian resistance has been fierce and there have been multiple Russian equipment and logistics failures. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) March 1, 2022

You know, Chris, they have Twitter in Russia.

Ya’ nob.

2/ DoD and DHS are pressing hard for Congress to end the continuing resolution and get a budget passed. There is no way for our national security agencies to be nimble enough to support Ukraine if they are operating on the 2020/21 budget. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) March 1, 2022

Surprised he’s not pushing for them to pass Biden’s Build Back Better nonsense.

3/ The ability to keep supply lines running to Ukraine remains alive, but Russia will try to encircle and cut off Kiev in the next several weeks. The fight for Kiev will be long and bloody and Ukrainians are rapidly preparing for street to street combat. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) March 1, 2022

Sure Putin appreciates Chris telling everyone what to expect from Russia over the next two weeks.

Wow.

4/ The U.S. and allies are coordinating to not only freeze the assets of Putin and his oligarch allies, but to seize those assets as well. This is likely a further step than Putin’s inner circle anticipated. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) March 1, 2022

But he knows now, Chris.

WAY TO GO.

US Senator just walks out of a classified briefing and fires up a tweet thread about what they talked about. What a time to be alive. https://t.co/pdbfKz49KY — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 1, 2022

Seriously.

Imagine if Rand did this. — Tim Chandler (@tchandler2) March 1, 2022

They’d be screeching and calling him a Russian asset.

Don’t look at us, man, we just work here.

***

