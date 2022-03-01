Senator Chris Murphy left a classified briefing on Ukraine and then promptly hopped on Twitter to tweet a thread about it.

LOOK AT HOW IMPORTANT HE IS, EVERYONE. He has the skinny on what’s going on.

Maybe don’t share anything, my dude:

You know, Chris, they have Twitter in Russia.

Ya’ nob.

Surprised he’s not pushing for them to pass Biden’s Build Back Better nonsense.

Sure Putin appreciates Chris telling everyone what to expect from Russia over the next two weeks.

Wow.

But he knows now, Chris.

WAY TO GO.

Seriously.

They’d be screeching and calling him a Russian asset.

Don’t look at us, man, we just work here.

***

