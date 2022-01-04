We know Kamala Harris is busy doing … something as the vice president of the United States (what it is we’re still not sure?), but you’d think someone close to her would maybe kinda sorta tell her the timing on her tweet claiming ‘America is moving again’ is really really really bad.

Considering thousands of Virginians haven’t ‘moved’ on I95 for the last DAY now.

The cringe is so real with this woman:

Because of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, America is moving again. That's what infrastructure is all about: getting people moving. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) January 4, 2022

Well, then the law isn’t doing jack or squat because ain’t nobody movin’ on I95 in Virginia.

Heh.

But don’t worry guys, Ralph said the sun will help them.

Wow.

This could be said of the entire Biden administration.

Well, except for I-95 in VA. — Derek (@derekschatz) January 4, 2022

Ask Tim Kaine if he was moving yesterday, last night or this morning. He was stuck on I-95 with hundreds others. — Lynda Thompson🥏 (@Lynda_Katerra) January 4, 2022

Unless you are on I95 in a snowstorm… 🤷‍♀️❄ — Melissa (@mom2many317) January 4, 2022

I am not sure @timkaine is moving on 95 — Marcus Whaley (@MarcusWhaley1) January 4, 2022

If Kamala knew how to read a room she wouldn’t have been one of the most unpopular candidates during the Democratic primary.

Just sayin’.

