Hillary Clinton may be the most corrupt politician in modern history.

We’re not even being melodramatic.

And that she keeps getting away with it? That people still support her and believe she should be the leader of the free world is terrifying.

Glenn Greenwald put together a thread about the Russiagate scam and the people who pushed the whole damn thing aka Team Hillary.

All four statements from this Hillary tweet 8 days before the election — all four — are complete lies. This scam was cooked up by her own campaign operatives, then fed to her media servants who laundered it, as she pretended she learned it from them:https://t.co/7E7c2sTCU7 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 19, 2021

Cooked up by her own campaign operatives and fed to her servants in the media. Hell, they’re still claiming Russia helped Trump win in 2016.

Emails obtained from the indictment of Hillary's lawyers — an indictment approved by Biden AG Merrick Garland — make clear that even he knew the story was without basis. They peddled it anyway, to the FBI and gullible reporters, and many to this day keep pushing it. pic.twitter.com/mxxuAVCGSd — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 19, 2021

Gullible reporters.

We’re not so sure they were all that gullible they just didn’t care if it was true or not as long as it hurt Trump and the Right.

The key point: **Not one American** was indicted for criminally conspiring with Russia to interfere with the 2016 election: the core accusation that spawned the Mueller probe. The criminality and corruption were from those who pushed the Russiagate scam:https://t.co/OAmN6qBosp — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 19, 2021

Not one.

The people who pushed the scam were the corrupt and the criminal.

Just as was true with the Iraq War and @JeffreyGoldberg, the journalists who lied most shamelessly and frequently in service of the CIA and DNC's Russiagate narrative were the ones most rewarded by the industry:https://t.co/9ZbKlTRKsm — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 19, 2021

Most rewarded by the industry.

Media truly is the propaganda arm of the Democratic Party and they keep proving this to be true over and over again.

The lie about BHO and his birth certificate was also started by the Hillary Clinton campaign in 2008. — lateblum (@lateblum) September 19, 2021

Yup, Hillary was the original birther.

Won’t see this from MSM!! 😡😡😡😡 — Michael (@Cubs88Hawks) September 19, 2021

GAWD no, lol.

did she quite literally acuse him of exactly what she was personally doing?

seems like a trend. — TerminatorDrone (@TerminatorDrone) September 19, 2021

Don’t it though?

***

Related:

BOOMITY: Charles C.W. Cooke DECIMATES SF Mayor London Breed for referring to those calling her OUT for breaking her OWN mask rules ‘fun police’

‘Is this another stupid woke thing because it READS like another stupid woke thing’: Ford’s Theatre attacks Lincoln … literally

So many masked SERVANTS: Glenn Greenwald uses video of a maskless AOC being ‘primped’ for Met Gala by masked servants to trounce the left in EPIC thread