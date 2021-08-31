Ben Rhodes is super fussy with the media for being so MEAN to Biden about his huge, ginormous, embarrassing, straight-up FAIL in Afghanistan. Guess he feels like if the media would just stop picking on Sleepy Joe this mess that is TANKING his approval ratings would just magically go away.

And bringing up Bush when most of these people covering Afghanistan weren’t even journalists way back then because they were in GRADE SCHOOL?

Someone is very DESPERATE for this all to go away.

Media scrutiny of Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal was broadly much more negative and acute than the scrutiny of Bush's case to invade and occupy Iraq while commencing a nation building project in Afghanistan. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) August 31, 2021

Ben, Ben, Ben … there’s a time to tweet and a time to not. This is your time to NOT.

I was 15 years old in 2003. Probably roughly half the people in media today are goddamn Millennials too. Try another excuse, Ben. https://t.co/kBF7NScYFv — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) August 31, 2021

ORANGE MAN BAAAAAAAAAD.

Huh, that doesn’t really work either considering Biden totally ignored Trump’s plan to withdrawal based on conditions being met by Afghanistan and the Taliban.

Oopsie, Biden just sucks, Ben.

Own it.

As a member of the media, I would like to apologize for not doing more to scrutinize George W. Bush when he made the case to invade Iraq when I was 11. https://t.co/9XOvyzVJGx — Christine Rousselle ❤️‍🔥 (@crousselle) August 31, 2021

Darn you, Christine! You should have been attacking Bush on Twitter back then!

This guy will never understand a media that thinks for itself instead of operating as his own echo-chamber. https://t.co/Uq1WuXgr4l — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 31, 2021

Ben has actually bragged about how easy it is to control the media.

Seems that’s not the case this time around.

Joe Biden voted for the war in Afghanistan and for the war in Iraq. — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) August 31, 2021

BOO.

AND.

YAH.

You really need to sit this one out, Sparky. — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) August 31, 2021

Totally.

Well, considering that Ground Zero was still smoldering, and the Taliban was protecting Bin Laden…maybe there was a reason for them not to cover them quite the same. …you politcal hack. — Morgante the Dwarf (@baseball_cali) August 31, 2021

Where exactly were you during the early 2000s? Were you just continuously high?? — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) August 31, 2021

This is a lie. 1) Biden and the WH swore over and over this would not happen. Every bullet point was belied. 2) Everyone knows how to pull out of a DMZ and Biden violated every rule of draw down. 3) His intelligence told us he refused counsel. 4) Bush let his men fight. — The People's Bacon (@ThePeoplesBacon) August 31, 2021

Dude, Biden voted “YES” for both. You know he was a Senator, right? — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) August 31, 2021

Heh.

You’re saying they’re learning to do a better job? — Timothy E Kaldas (@tekaldas) August 31, 2021

Yeah, we’re surprised too.

Heck, look at what ABC News said about his speech today …

***

