C’mon Virginia, Hillary lackey and all-around Clinton lapdog Terry McAuliffe sucked enough the first time.

Don’t give this guy another chance to be your governor.

Granted, we’re not surprised he’s going this route since we all know how much Democrats have enjoyed pushing segregation.

Watch:

Do as your government tells you OR we’ll make your life hard.

Doesn’t exactly seem like a winning campaign to us … unless of course, you’re trying to appeal to fascists.

Youngkin, McAuliffe’s opponent and much better option for Virginians everywhere, encouraged Virginians to get the shot but reiterated it should be a personal decision.

How can ANYONE not vote for this guy over the dictating Clinton flunkie?

Ben Shapiro jumped in:

Bingo.

In Virginia, and all across the country.

It’s the only way to save it.

***

