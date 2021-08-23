Man, the mainstream media just sucks.

Especially Joe Scarborough.

Yeah yeah yeah, we know you know that but holy cow, what they’ve been doing with Florida is outright fake news; as our former president constantly liked to remind them.

He was right, of course.

Enter press secretary and all-around badas*, Christina Pushaw with the fact-hammer:

Trending

Doctors walking out in protest over unvaccinated people … nice try, media.

That’s kind of their thing.

Whaddya know?

From wptv:

Just before sunrise, about 75 doctors stepped outside their hospitals and offices to stand together and encourage the community to get vaccinated.

“We are exhausted. Our patience and resources are running low and we need your help,” said Dr. Rupesh Dharia from Palm Beach Internal Medicine.

The delta variant continues to fuel the rapid spread of coronavirus cases in Florida, and now emergency rooms and ICUs are overwhelmed and overcrowded with COVID patients.

“Many of these patients have decided not to get vaccinated, but when they’re hospitalized they tell us they wish they had,” said Dr. Jennifer Buczyner, a neurologist and director of the stroke program at Jupiter Medical Center.

Not a protest.

Shocking.

Past old.

We’re into ANCIENT territory here.

***

Related:

‘Dishonor knows NO rank’: Gen. Michael Hayden’s TDS up to DEFCON A-HOLE with tweet about sending unvaccinated MAGA to #Afghanista

Harvard’s pride and failed pillow entrepreneur David Hogg listing three ‘magic words’ he just loves goes HILARIOUSLY wrong

‘Was it WORTH IT?!’ Gov. DeSantis TEARS the AP a new one responding to their whiny letter about Press Sec. Christina Pushaw and DAMN

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: COVIDDeSantisdoctorsFloridavaccinated