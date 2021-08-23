Man, the mainstream media just sucks.

Especially Joe Scarborough.

Yeah yeah yeah, we know you know that but holy cow, what they’ve been doing with Florida is outright fake news; as our former president constantly liked to remind them.

He was right, of course.

75 doctors in South Florida walkout in protest as their hospital is flooded with unvaccinated people who got COVID. #MorningJoe pic.twitter.com/gAPOmKGU81 — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) August 23, 2021

Enter press secretary and all-around badas*, Christina Pushaw with the fact-hammer:

FACT CHECK: South Florida has a very high vaccination rate & hospitals do have the capacity to treat patients. These doctors went outside for a few minutes this morning, NOT to “go on strike” — but to urge people to get vaccinated to avoid hospitalization. https://t.co/xFPWwmfMmC — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) August 23, 2021

Doctors walking out in protest over unvaccinated people … nice try, media.

Wow that was some poor reporting. — Jim Risler (@JimRisler) August 23, 2021

That’s kind of their thing.

Whaddya know?

From wptv:

Just before sunrise, about 75 doctors stepped outside their hospitals and offices to stand together and encourage the community to get vaccinated. “We are exhausted. Our patience and resources are running low and we need your help,” said Dr. Rupesh Dharia from Palm Beach Internal Medicine. The delta variant continues to fuel the rapid spread of coronavirus cases in Florida, and now emergency rooms and ICUs are overwhelmed and overcrowded with COVID patients. “Many of these patients have decided not to get vaccinated, but when they’re hospitalized they tell us they wish they had,” said Dr. Jennifer Buczyner, a neurologist and director of the stroke program at Jupiter Medical Center.

Not a protest.

Shocking.

The fake crap 💩 news is getting old – these stupid no news stations – omg — bleeeeesh (@horsebear72) August 23, 2021

Past old.

We’re into ANCIENT territory here.

