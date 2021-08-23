Matthew Dowd to Biden’s rescue!

We hope Joe sees this, bro.

Yeah yeah, so Dowd likely has to try and save face now by pretending Biden isn’t a giant suck-hole destroying Afghanistan and deserting Americans because we all know he himself played a huge part in getting Biden elected but c’mon man!

This is a bunch of Malarkey.

Megyn Kelly’s reaction is just DISCO:

But TRUUUUUUMP.

Gradually over the weekend, we have seen some media and many a Lefty switching gears to try and find a way to blame Trump for Biden’s embarrassing retreat from Afghanistan. Let’s be honest, that’s what really happened. Biden didn’t withdraw, he retreated.

Ding ding ding.

Is Matt reporting from over there or from a Kennedy's house? — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) August 22, 2021

Nope. It’s not even close to over the top. — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) August 23, 2021

Dope. — Jack Ferraioli (@jackferraioli) August 23, 2021

Yes, he is.

Biden just armed the Taliban.

People falling out of airplanes is pretty over the top….. — Comma_Chameleon (@CommaChameleon6) August 23, 2021

#BidensSaigon

#BidensLegacy

***

