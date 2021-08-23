Matthew Dowd to Biden’s rescue!
We hope Joe sees this, bro.
Yeah yeah, so Dowd likely has to try and save face now by pretending Biden isn’t a giant suck-hole destroying Afghanistan and deserting Americans because we all know he himself played a huge part in getting Biden elected but c’mon man!
This is a bunch of Malarkey.
Megyn Kelly’s reaction is just DISCO:
Of course. Chef’s kiss. https://t.co/UnYgiyJvcl
— Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) August 23, 2021
But TRUUUUUUMP.
Gradually over the weekend, we have seen some media and many a Lefty switching gears to try and find a way to blame Trump for Biden’s embarrassing retreat from Afghanistan. Let’s be honest, that’s what really happened. Biden didn’t withdraw, he retreated.
— mallen2010 (@mallen_2010) August 22, 2021
Ding ding ding.
Is Matt reporting from over there or from a Kennedy's house?
— Dog guy (@Catsorange1) August 22, 2021
Nope. It’s not even close to over the top.
— Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) August 23, 2021
Dope.
— Jack Ferraioli (@jackferraioli) August 23, 2021
Yes, he is.
— Anuja Dominguez (@chato26) August 22, 2021
Biden just armed the Taliban.
People falling out of airplanes is pretty over the top…..
— Comma_Chameleon (@CommaChameleon6) August 23, 2021
#BidensSaigon
#BidensLegacy
***
