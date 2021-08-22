Don’t worry, Sleepy Joe, your Vice President is even worse than you are.

Suppose that’s what happens when you pick someone based on their gender and skin color versus their ability, skills, and experience.

Gosh, we don’t think any of what’s happening in Afghanistan is funny, Kamala-mala-ding dong.

Watch.

Why does this woman laugh every time she’s asked a question?

Like, is it funny to her? Being Vice President?

We fail to see the humor here.

Unless of course, she considers her role to be a joke, which we could almost see.

It’s like she laughs and then she suddenly remembers she has talking points to get through.

We’ve gone from Cankles to Cackles.

Only Kamala could make Biden look like LESS of a train wreck.

***

