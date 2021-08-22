Of all the pro-Biden tweets we’ve seen, this one may have aged the worst, especially after the debacle in Afghanistan.

But hey, Chris Bryant was proud that he nominated Biden for the Nobel Peace Prize last November …

I’m proud I nominated @JoeBiden for the Nobel Peace Prize. His zen like calm is going to be vital now, calming the troubled waters, binding the nation’s wounds and strengthening the international rules based order. — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) November 6, 2020

Zen-like calm.

Hrm.

Is that anything like an empty-headed stare or an embarrassing inability to think or make good decisions?

Asking for a friend.

Everyone gets ice cream!

You’re mistaking Zen for comatose because he isn’t a sentient human being. Seriously wtf are you smoking? — RMB (@rms432) August 22, 2021

I’m old enough to remember when the prize was for actual accomplishments. — Nuclear Dave (@woodstockdave) August 22, 2021

Us too.

He's certaiy peaceful when he's napping. Considering how often that's needed, to the point of needing to be "At Home In Bed" for proper rest, he's the most peaceful person there! Get him the soft version of the Peace Prize, he needs another pillow for emergency nappies. — LifeIsSimple (@LifeIsSimple123) August 22, 2021

And pudding.

Don’t forget his pudding.

How's that going — NOMORE (@kathy5271) August 22, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Fortunately tweets last forever. — Colice Powell (@colonelpowpow) August 22, 2021

That isn't zen like calm! That's dementia brain freeze!!! — Snake Plushkitten – official WimPo fact checker (@justplncate) August 22, 2021

Well, this didn’t age well. Want to rethink this, Chris? — Candy Lamb (@candylamb47) August 22, 2021

Oh, not to worry. We’re sure Chris will find a way to blame Trump for Biden’s disaster.

This is our fave though.

I have a feeling this nomination will come back to haunt you. — Matthew James (@MatthewJP82) November 6, 2020

Boom.

From that same day.

Seems Matthew was psychic. THAT, or he knew what an eff-up Joe Biden really is and always has been.

***

