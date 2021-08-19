This.

Freakin’.

Woman.

No one is banning masks in school, Randi.

This is very god news. I'm glad Biden and Cardona are taking this seriously. We are in the midst of a delta surge.. Let’s keep our kids in school & safe. That’s why No Governor should be banning masks in schools. https://t.co/2XHVntgBBR — Randi Weingarten (@rweingarten) August 18, 2021

You’d think she would at least take the time to check her tweets before hitting ‘send’. ‘This is very god news’ … wonder if this was a Freudian Slip because clearly she thinks her union and the teachers should get to play God when it comes to school.

From The New York Times:

President Biden, escalating his fight with Republican governors who are blocking local school districts from requiring masks to protect against the coronavirus, said Wednesday that his Education Department would use its broad powers — including taking possible legal action — to deter states from barring universal masking in classrooms. Mr. Biden said he had directed Miguel Cardona, his education secretary, “to take additional steps to protect our children,” including against governors who he said are “setting a dangerous tone” in issuing executive orders banning mask mandates and threatening to penalize school officials who defy them. “Unfortunately, as you’ve seen throughout this pandemic, some politicians are trying to turn public safety measures — that is, children wearing masks in school — into political disputes for their own political gain,” Mr. Biden said in remarks from the East Room of the White House, adding, “We are not going to sit by as governors try to block and intimidate educators protecting our children.”

The president of the teacher’s union posting this from Biden, accusing Republican governors of playing politics, is PEAK irony. Hypocrisy. Stupidity.

In other words, peak Randi Weingarten.

Can you name one governor who has banned masked in schools? Spoiler alert: none have! If you have to lie to get support, maybe your position is bad. Just a thought… — BadgerJer (@BadgerJer) August 19, 2021

Her position and her union both suck.

Sorry, not sorry.

Wow. You really are a piece of work. Banning mask mandates does not mean that you cannot wear a mask. If you’re lying about this. What other lies have you told? 🤔 — Lil’ Penguin 🐧 (@SckNTyrd) August 19, 2021

Our favorite is when she tries to pretend she wanted schools open last year.

Masks aren’t banned in schools! Anyway can wear one if they choose. Basic reading comprehension is hard for you, isn’t it? — Beth Wellington (@beth_wellington) August 19, 2021

Which gov is banning masks in schools? Please be specific. — Amy (@famousamosquito) August 19, 2021

Where is Twitter where blatant misinformation like this goes out? — Amy (@AmyA1A) August 19, 2021

Yeah, we can’t help but notice there is no ‘warning’ on Randi’s tweet.

Interesting.

No one is banning masks, liar. But you are spreading false information. There was once this precious gift called freedom-and much to your dismay, millions of us aren’t going to give that up anytime soon. Parents still have rights&get to make the best choices for their children. — BeeLady🐝 (@miamivandynyu) August 19, 2021

No governor has even attempted to ban masks in school, Randi. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 19, 2021

No governors are "banning masks in schools." — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) August 19, 2021

Sensing a theme here?

Randi really is a piece of … work. Yeah, work. That’s it.

***

