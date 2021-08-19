New, CNN. REALLY?!

The guy has been in government since before this editor was born … he’s anything but new. How about old, tired, broken, and an obvious danger to our allies and our country? Try that.

Calling him a ‘still-new’ president is like calling Bill Clinton a gentleman.

It doesn’t fit.

And c’mon, the crisis in Afghanistan is more than ‘messy’. FFS.

America is back.

Heh.

Well, it wasn’t gone … before now.

From CNN:

“America is back,” he declared in the lobby of the European Union’s headquarters, repeating a mantra he had uttered at nearly every stop of his first trip abroad, during which leaders welcomed him as a salve to four years of Trump-era angst.

We’ll take the Trump-era angst back any day now, yup.

“It’s overwhelmingly in the interest of the United States of America to have a great relationship with NATO and with the EU,” Biden said. “I have a very different view than my predecessor did.”

Two months later, the same group of allies is now wondering what happened to that Joe Biden. The humiliating end to the war in Afghanistan has fanned lingering concerns over an “America First” foreign policy that some allies fear did not completely disappear with former President Donald Trump. And the chaotic fall of Kabul, which caught American officials off-guard and prompted a major scramble by the US and other countries to evacuate diplomats and Afghans who assisted the war efforts, badly undercut Biden’s promise to restore competence to American foreign relations.

They can’t help but blame Trump, even in a passive-aggressive way. *smh*

***

