We can neither confirm nor deny if Roy Roseberry is the man in the pickup truck sitting near the US Capitol but here we are.

Blue-check is reporting that it ‘appears to be him’.

And honestly, if this is real, yikes.

He has a lot to say to Joe Biden, apparently.

Watch:

Not entirely sure what to make of any of this just yet.

That Facebook pulled his account also tells us this could be legit.

He continued:

This is a developing story. 

