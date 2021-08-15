Wow.

This is … well it’s bad.

And we thought Joe’s July presser was a hot mess. This thing, HOOBOY.

Watch.

Secretary of State Blinken (July 7th): “We are not withdrawing, we are staying, the embassy is staying, our programs are staying … If there is a significant deterioration in security … I don’t think it’s going to be something that happens from a Friday to a Monday.” pic.twitter.com/5RGuw4OfZL — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) August 15, 2021

We are not withdrawing.

They did.

We are staying.

Nope.

The embassy is staying.

Umm … really?

I don’t think it’s going to be something that happens from a Friday to a Monday.

Alrighty then.

Not sure which is more embarrassing, Biden or Blinken. Maybe we should just embrace the power of ‘and’.

We are led by idiots — Rob (@rob_weber_) August 15, 2021

This is an insult to idiots everywhere.

From the administration of

Winkin’ Blinkin’ & Nod — Jim Bowman™ (@W4DFS) August 15, 2021

Posts that will age like milk — The World of Mercy (@TWOM13minus1) August 15, 2021

Is going to circle back to this statement? — Ill Mannered Neanderthal 🇺🇸 (@wakeari60) August 15, 2021

We’re sure Jen P-sucky will get right back with this one. Yup.

***

Related:

AHOY! Bill Kristol’s thread-attempt to pretend he’s actually a Republican by scolding Biden over Afghanistan does NOT go well

Devastatingly BAD: Biden’s July press conference about withdrawing from Afghanistan just absolutely DAMNING (watch)

BOMBSHELL! Snopes’ (you know, the group Facebook hired to fact-check YOU) co-founder BUSTED for literally being fake news