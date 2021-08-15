Wow.
This is … well it’s bad.
And we thought Joe’s July presser was a hot mess. This thing, HOOBOY.
Watch.
Secretary of State Blinken (July 7th):
“We are not withdrawing, we are staying, the embassy is staying, our programs are staying … If there is a significant deterioration in security … I don’t think it’s going to be something that happens from a Friday to a Monday.” pic.twitter.com/5RGuw4OfZL
— Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) August 15, 2021
We are not withdrawing.
They did.
We are staying.
Nope.
The embassy is staying.
Umm … really?
I don’t think it’s going to be something that happens from a Friday to a Monday.
Alrighty then.
Not sure which is more embarrassing, Biden or Blinken. Maybe we should just embrace the power of ‘and’.
We are led by idiots
— Rob (@rob_weber_) August 15, 2021
This is an insult to idiots everywhere.
From the administration of
Winkin’ Blinkin’ & Nod
— Jim Bowman™ (@W4DFS) August 15, 2021
Posts that will age like milk
— The World of Mercy (@TWOM13minus1) August 15, 2021
Is going to circle back to this statement?
— Ill Mannered Neanderthal 🇺🇸 (@wakeari60) August 15, 2021
We’re sure Jen P-sucky will get right back with this one. Yup.
