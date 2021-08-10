As Twitchy readers know, Andrew Cuomo has resigned.

Ding dong the d*ckhead is gone.

You’d think his COVID policies that killed thousands of elderly people and people with developmental disabilities last year would have done the trick but hey, we’ll take it. What a huge win for those people who lost family members, people like Janice Dean.

Even if it was the sexual harassment stuff that finally got him.

Ted Cruz’s dig at both Cuomo brothers is a doozy:

How long till @cnn launches their new prime-time show Cuomo & Cuomo? — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 10, 2021

So many Cuomos, so little time.

The C&C Spin Factory? — Brian Ross (@brewmeone) August 10, 2021

🤣🤣🤣 Stop! Don't give them any ideas. — 🏖️☀️🌊Peachfuzz🌊☀️🏖️ (@Peachfu08019815) August 10, 2021

Does CNN have an x-rated channel? — Democracy Dies with Media Bias (@RightEyeGuy) August 10, 2021

Eeek.

And the amount of shrieking on his tweet … too funny.

Unfortunately they don't get CNN in Cancun, so you'll be out of luck to watch it Ted — thehoch (@hochalicious) August 10, 2021

REEEEEEEE

Almost as long as it will take for Texas to regulate its power grid. — Todd Evf (@ToddEvf) August 10, 2021

Waaaaanh.

How long before Raphael does a Cancun travel expose????? pic.twitter.com/VqlDrP8LNi — Charles T. Barreca (@chuckbarr21) August 10, 2021

They’re such delicate little things.

And c’mon, they should know Ted’s dig at the Cuomos was more than earned.

