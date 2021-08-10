Nancy Pelosi wants all you little people to know she wasn’t at Obama’s party because she was too busy at other parties.

Because you know, that’s the important part of this story. Not that Obama and his elite pals were able to party with hundreds of people maskless inside tents while Americans are being told they have to mask up even if they’re vaccinated.

Could these idjits be any more out of touch?

Nancy Pelosi says she couldn't make Obama's party because she had so many other parties to attend. The pandemic is over, listen to Nancy, attend parties. https://t.co/RTEtY45gvN — Karol Markowicz (@karol) August 9, 2021

From The New York Post:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday that she had better things to do than attend former President Barack Obama’s extravagant 60th birthday celebration. “I didn’t go. I had other parties to go to,” Pelosi (D-Calif.) replied when asked about Obama’s birthday bash on Martha’s Vineyard, according to the Daily Mail. Pelosi had just attended a church service Sunday morning when Kevin Blake, who was visiting the area from Connecticut, asked her about the party before thanking the veteran Democratic politician for “keeping the Republicans in line.”

So she didn’t go to Obama’s party because she was too busy partying elsewhere.

Meanwhile, your kids are masked up at school.

Hey, at least Nancy wasn’t getting a blow … out.

Or she wasn’t invited. — Kellylayne (@Kellylayne10) August 9, 2021

So which party was more important than Obama’s? Seems a LOT racist @SpeakerPelosi — Glenn Krummenacher (@GlennK1962HD2) August 10, 2021

Heh.

Hypocritical old cow. — Annie_Bannany (@Annie_Bannany) August 9, 2021

That just about sums her up.

