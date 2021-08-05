Nothing says get vaccinated like the supposed leading viral expert in the country saying the virus we’re fighting could mutate and the vaccine won’t work anyway … but hey, go get that jab.

Seriously?

When we read this all we hear in our heads is, ‘REEEEEEEEEEEEE. THE SKY IS FALLING.’

🚨 If the U.S. does not get control over community spread of the delta variant, we'll see more variants that evade the protection of the vaccines, Dr. Anthony Fauci tells @GMA. https://t.co/eUT35IN0SY pic.twitter.com/HkU1TXJrvV — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) August 5, 2021

Seems we’re not the only ones who think his message is stupid.

You know it’s bad when even New York Times’ Maggie Haberman calls it out:

Interesting messaging at a time when the Biden administration is desperately trying to get people to give up vaccine hesitancy https://t.co/3VHJQwJ58H — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 5, 2021

Interesting as in really stupid and sabotaging?

Yup.

Raise your hand if you’re beyond sick and tired of Fauci.

Per the Quinnipiac poll–Biden's Covid approval dropped 10 points.

Because it's becoming clear they have no idea what they are doing. — mallen2010 (@mallen_2010) August 5, 2021

Wow.

10 points.

WTG, Sleepy Joe.

Seems to be the new messaging. Fauci spoke about this yesterday as well: https://t.co/guszUAidW2 — Herb Scribner (@HerbScribner) August 5, 2021

And monkeys could fly out of our butts.

This is all so tiresome.

Incompetent messaging — Harold the Magnificent (@HaroldtheCatLOL) August 5, 2021

About COVID and most everything else.

Yay, Team Biden!

