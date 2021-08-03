We’re not entirely sure what the Hell Andrew ‘the Love Gov’ Cuomo was thinking with his bizarre video about how the things he’s been doing were just ‘gestures to convey warmth,’ but holy cow, what a huge mistake. You’d think his little bro, Fredo (sorry, Chris) would have advised him against this video.

Heh.

So much cringe.

Pretty sure the AG wouldn’t have said he was sexually harassing 11 different women for just kissing them on the cheek like his mom used to or something.

Megyn Kelly cut LOOSE on him (with the tag even):

Yeah, we’re pretty sure his mom and dad didn’t teach him how to do that stuff.

Yikes.

Because Democrat.

Noooope. Not even if you’re an Italian.

***

