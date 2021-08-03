We’re not entirely sure what the Hell Andrew ‘the Love Gov’ Cuomo was thinking with his bizarre video about how the things he’s been doing were just ‘gestures to convey warmth,’ but holy cow, what a huge mistake. You’d think his little bro, Fredo (sorry, Chris) would have advised him against this video.

Heh.

Andrew Cuomo is actually gonna stay. Wow, yeah, this isn't gonna end well. pic.twitter.com/h0d8girEjE — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) August 3, 2021

So much cringe.

Pretty sure the AG wouldn’t have said he was sexually harassing 11 different women for just kissing them on the cheek like his mom used to or something.

Megyn Kelly cut LOOSE on him (with the tag even):

Hey @NYGovCuomo – is there a slideshow of your mom & dad grabbing behinds, sliding hands under blouses & feeling breasts, rubbing the stomach & tickling the spine of state troopers, kissing employees on the lips, asking staffers to touch & play strip poker w/them? We’ll wait… https://t.co/eCEWey84tN — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) August 3, 2021

Yeah, we’re pretty sure his mom and dad didn’t teach him how to do that stuff.

Yikes.

Eurgh. I feel queasy just reading that list. How is this man still in office?! — sassmaster tabby (@robo_tabby) August 3, 2021

Because Democrat.

This is so embarrassing haha — lora corrado (@LoraCorrado) August 3, 2021

Lol… and even still, in 2021 you cannot go around grabbing people’s faces and kissing then to “convey warmth”. — captin_breezy (@BreezyCaptin) August 3, 2021

Noooope. Not even if you’re an Italian.

***

