Clifton Duncan asked what we feel like is a fair question about why the Biden administration keeps ignoring natural immunity to COVID.

Why is this administration continuing to ignore natural immunity? — Clifton Duncan: MFA, BFA, Be Impressed. (@cliftonaduncan) July 15, 2021

And as usual, a gaggle of helpful haters showed up to try and shame Duncan for daring to question this administration, which led to this short but eye-opening thread about Andy Slavitt.

You know, the Obamacare/Biden COVID guy?

Biden's senior #covid response adviser, Andy Slavitt, for the last 6 months is NOT a scientist.

Andy is an MBA who cut his teeth at Goldman Sachs served as CEO of a company Optum, (also a #PBM) nailed for fraud. https://t.co/xcnbUisI6v https://t.co/aa0ipQ3sbe — AgentNinetyNineMD (@NinetyMd) July 15, 2021

Goldman Sachs.

Because of course.

From Fierce Healthcare:

Andy Slavitt, nominated by President Obama in July to replace Marilyn Tavenner as the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid administrator, was once a key player in one of the largest fraud settlements by a health insurance company, writes The Daily Caller. Slavitt, who has served as acting administrator since Tavenner resigned in January, previously served as the chief executive officer (CEO) of Ingenix, a data analytics company owned by UnitedHealth Group that supplied reimbursement databases to health insurance companies. In 2008, then-New York Attorney General Andrew Cuomo announced that the state was suing Ingenix for fraudulently calculating reimbursement rates and forcing beneficiaries to overpay as much as 30 percent for out-of-network providers. Prosecutors estimated the improper calculation impacted as many as 110 million Americans. The American Medical Association jumped on board with a class-action suit, and less than a year later, UnitedHealth Group agreed to pay $350 million to settle claims that Ingenix used inaccurate pricing data. The insurer also cut a $50 million check to the state and agreed to replace Ingenix with a new, independent database. UnitedHealth Group eventually eliminated Ingenix and created OptumInsight, keeping Slavitt on as CEO of the company until he joined CMS in 2014, according to The Daily Caller.

AFTER the United HC subsidiary where Slavitt was CEO was hit 4 fraud, Slavitt gets ethics waiver 2 join CMS so he:

a. Gets $4.8 million tax free

b. Indefinitely defers capital gains ( he then sold >23,000 shares of United stock)

c. Eventually runs CMS https://t.co/z7zZ43AgpA pic.twitter.com/bZ2aETBcLA — AgentNinetyNineMD (@NinetyMd) July 15, 2021

Slavitt's podcast hosts nearly entirely people from one party… pic.twitter.com/5O9z408o1d — AgentNinetyNineMD (@NinetyMd) July 15, 2021

Look at the title of Slavitt's new book:

He is an EXPERT in:

Politics of the partisan kind

Leadership of the crony kind (that 🇺🇸should call a failure)

Selfishness of the profiteering kind in the HC setting. WHY is the media gushing about him? pic.twitter.com/6LHy0lOe5e — AgentNinetyNineMD (@NinetyMd) July 15, 2021

Yeah, Andy’s pretty much a self-promoting, biased, unreliable, partisan douche. But you knew that.

