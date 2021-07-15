As yet ANOTHER Russia/Trump leak story makes its way across the media (The Guardian this time), Drew Holden was good enough to remind some of our favorite (ha!) journalists about how they behaved with the LAST Russia leak story.

This thread ain’t pretty.

Ok, so that’s not true, it IS pretty, as long as you’re not one of these journos:

Hey, if Russia Russia Russia worked last time maybe it will work this time? HA HA HA HA HA

Oh, wait.

Poor Tater. You know, if he ever really wants to be right about something MAYBE he should consider his opinion and then say the opposite. See how that works out for him.

How very dramatic from The New Yorker.

And how very embarrassing.

Joy Reid is too busy pretending she doesn’t know who Rob Schneider is, insisting that nobody is teaching kids CRT, and sticking by her story that time-traveling hackers put a bunch of homophobic content on her old blog.

We won’t hold our breath waiting for her to revisit her claim.

Meh. Even a judge has ruled she’s not a real news source.

That’s gotta sting, right? Knowing a judge has ruled you’re nothing more than an entertainer … Ouch-ville, population Maddow.

It gets overlooked but the Steele dossier was among the most embarrassing collective media failures in decades. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 15, 2021

It gets overlooked because it makes the media look even crappier than they already do.

And that’s the truth.

***

