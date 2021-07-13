Oh, shocker, Glenn Kessler is defending Biden.

Again.

Gosh, how factual of him and stuff.

Don’t worry folks, just because we haven’t seen inflation like we’re seeing since 2008 and gas prices are SOARING doesn’t mean any of it is the president’s fault. Sure, these same fact-checkers spent the last four years blaming Trump if a neighbor farted BUT you know, this whole gas thing is definitely not ol’ Joe’s doing.

Nope.

Hey, a fact-check from WaPo never lies.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

New #FactChecker –> The bogus GOP claim that Biden is responsible for higher gasoline prices https://t.co/5jsBgA8dRr — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) July 13, 2021

Usually, this is where we share a snippet of the article we’re talking about but we just can’t bring ourselves to do it. If you want to read Glenn’s drivel the link is in his tweet.

You've already exposed yourself as a partisan hack. This does nothing to change my opinion of you. — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) July 13, 2021

If Trump was in office, you would be blaming Presidential policies He's shutting down domestic oil production, while OPEC raises prices. — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) July 13, 2021

Heh.

This isn't fact checking. This is gaslighting and you should be ashamed. You have absolutely no integrity. — 🙄Erin 🤔 (@MsErinMurray) July 13, 2021

He knows.

He just doesn’t care.

True story.

Oh look… pic.twitter.com/tCThU75FbP — Simulated Dr. Evan, Ph.d. in Placation, 187 ASVAB (@LizardKing1893) July 13, 2021

I'm sure canceling the XL Pipeline had nothing to do with gas futures and the dip in supply… — Dominic (@RollingStampede) July 13, 2021

Of course not.

It was the extra Diet Coke Trump had three years ago … that’s what really did it.

When I grow up I want to be paid to be as horrible at my job as Glenn Kessler. — theRoddick (@theRoddick) July 13, 2021

Washington Post could be hiring, ya’ never know.

***

