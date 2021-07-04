Yes, white liberals, please keep acting like white liberals. LOL.

Brit Hume shared a fairly important (and damning if you’re a Democrat) quote from a DEMOCRATIC pollster:

The part that really jumps out at this editor is ‘even on racial issues or various measures of racial resentment.’

White liberals could very well drive the very minorities they claim they are ‘protecting’ out of their own party with their extremist behavior and ridiculous rhetoric. This is not great news from a DEMOCRATIC pollster mere months after Trump greatly increased his minority voting bloc, especially with Hispanic voters.

