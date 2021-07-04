Now, why oh why would Twitter NOT want a critic of the CCP to have a voice on their platform?

Would appear renowned scholar and CCP critic Anne-Marie Brady has been ‘temporarily restricted’ on Twitter.

Restricted for unknown reasons.

Hrm.

Restricted basically means Twitter will not allow the user to access their account until they determine there is not an issue with the account. At least that’s how it supposedly works.

This is just strange for someone with nearly 20k followers though.

Can’t search for her either.

This is extremely disconcerting.

If they really are trying to silence her we need her voice more than ever.

Tweets are unavailable as well.

Even more disconcerting.

You all awake yet?

***

Tags: Anne-Marie BradyCCPChinacommunismtwitter