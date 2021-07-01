A lie here and a lie there REALLY adds up. Wow.
Now, we can’t say for sure if these are all legit, or if they’re real or not, or if they are a lie or not but when you see it this way …
This thread is long so get some popcorn or a snack and get comfy:
Epstein committed suicide
McAfee committed suicide
Biden won the election
COVID came from a wetmarket
Conservatives are all terrorists
Ivermectin doesnt work
HCQ doesnt work
Biden doesnt have dementia
The jab isnt making anyone ill
Fauci was consistent
Masks work
COVID passports
HCQ doesn’t work.
Fauci was consistent.
Keep going.
Cuomo didnt kill old people
Dominion systems were secure
Hunter Biden is an artist
Trump colluded with Russia
Jan 06 was an insurrection
Transwoman are real women
BLM is mostly peaceful
Trump had a pee pee tape
Antifa is an idea
George Floyd didnt overdose
Awww yes, the insurrection talking point.
That’s all we see anywhere.
Antifa is an idea.
It gets worse.
Advanced coursework is racist
1619 is real history
Hunter Laptop wasnt real
Trump caused asian hate
White rage is the problem
CRT isnt poisonous
All white people are racist
A pipe in ATL stopped the count
Juicy Smollet was attacked
China travel ban was racist
Words are violence
The military isnt woke
The FBI is apolitical
Shokin was fired for corruption
Obama didnt build cages
Iran never got cash pallets
Churches should be closed
The border is under control
Voter ID is racist
Biden is tough on Putin
Blasey Ford was credible
Swalwell isnt compromised
Voter ID is racist.
Blasey Ford was credible.
Holy crap.
Kids should get the jab
Teachers had it the worst
China managed COVID well
WHO is an independent body
The Great Reset isnt real
Renting forever is just fine
Bailouts are necessary
Gain of Function wasnt funded
Hunter isnt incestuous
Double masking is best
Own nothing, be happy
Hillary had 98% chance to win
Melania was an escort
A video caused Benghazi
Ban fully semi-automatic guns
Trump camp wasnt spied on
Hunter was hired on merit
Hands up Dont Shoot happened
AR15s are weapons of war
Bubba Wallace noose was real
Covington Catholic kid is racist
A video caused Benghazi.
Hands up Don’t Shoot happened.
They’ve been lying to us for decades … and then doing their best to make us feel bad for calling those lies out.
Told you this is insane and infuriating.
Trump will start WW3
If you like your Dr, Keep your Dr
Trump said drink bleach
Assange is a criminal
Putin hacked VT electic grid
Trump threw out MLK, Jr bust
Kushner never got a Peace Deal
Trump banned Muslims
Mueller proved Trump-Cohen lie
Trump jr had wikileaks access
Trump banned Muslims.
They are still pushing that crap.
Global warming is #1 threat
Arkancides are a myth
Iraq had WMD'S
Russia hacked DNC
The science is settled
There are no Uyghur camps
Elizabeth Warren is native
The icecaps are melting
Steele Dossier is bulletproof
Seth Rich mugging went wrong
Bernie lost primary fair&square
Coyotes arent carrying humans
Guns cause Chicago violence
Wallstreet isnt rigged
Fast & Furious = conspiracy
Joe never hid in the basement
15 Days to Slow the Spread
MAGA rallies = super spreaders
Late-term abortions are normal
Only vaxxed can enjoy July 4
Theres a War on Women
MAGA rallies = super preaders.
But you know, riots … sorry, peaceful protests … were AOK.
Gates isnt buying up farmland
Russian bounties were real
Stormy Daniels is credible
Kavanaugh is a drunk rapist
Monsanto has a great product
Wildfires are bc climate change
Gen Flynn is a traitor
Omar didnt marry her brother
Anita Hill story was true
Trump votes were whitelash
Trump called nazis fine people
The media is tough on Biden
Trump tried to nuke a hurricane
Cops kill 1000s unarmed POC
Green New Deal is affordable
Hurricanes are all stronger now
Kamala never witheld evidence
Everything is infrastructure
America is structural racism
Argh, the Nazis being very fine people lie.
That damn thing …
IRS never targeted Tea Party
Defund the Police
Austere religious scholar dies
Joe never fingered Tara Reade
17 Intel Agencies agree
Imran Awan did nothing wrong
Greta Thunberg is authoritative
Giuliani warned of FBI raid
Social Workers can stop crime
Joe Scarborough is innocent
No Las Vegas Shooter motive
Brexit was undemocratic
Moderate rebels arent terrorists
GOP baseball shooter apolitical
Dangerous Lockdown protests
Scaramucci had Russian ties
CIA doesnt plant news stories
NSA isnt spying on your calls
Trump preparing Martial Law
Border Walls don't work
You didn't build that
Racism is public health crisis
Walls closing in on Trump
Bitcoins a worthless scam
Gillum did no wrong
Trump said all Mexicans rapists
5 people murdered at Capitol
No immunity via C19 infection
Trump tear gassed Lafayette Sq
You didn’t build that.
*sigh*
Hillary didnt hide any emails
Its illegal to view Wikileaks
Trump had secret Russia server
Clinton-Lynch Tarmac was fine
Katie Hill is the victim
Toobin made a small mistake
Trump pays no taxes
Brazille never leaked questions
Manafort visited Assange
China never paid Hunter
Pelosi's hair salon set her up
W.E.F. is a benign organization
Meat is bad for the environment
Feinsteins staffer wasnt CCP
Podesta emails were doctored
Omar didnt pay husband $2.8M
Amazon = 'Lungs of the Earth'
Clinton foundation helped Haiti
Nothing was on Weiners laptop
Hillary didnt collapse into a van
Nike doesnt use slave labor
Trans Story hour is beautiful
The Asymptomatic spread C-19
Stacey Abrams was cheated
Zuckerberg saved 2020 election
The NBA isnt supporting CCP
Trump failed Puerto Rico
Rittenhouse showed up to kill
AOC staff didnt divert $1M
C.Cuomo didnt break isolation
Baturina never wired Hunter $$
China stopped fentanyl export
Chauvin jury was impartial
Maxine Waters made no threat
Ed Buck was just a fundraiser
Schiff didnt leak classified info
COVID Spring break will kill you
Boulder shooter Alissa is white
Biden attended Delaware State
2-Scoops was a Big deal
Weinstein shocked Hollywood
Guns owners don't stop crime
Brian Williams Heli was shot at
Hillary did land under sniper fire
Lauer's behavior was unknown
Joy Reid's blog was hacked
NY DA will take Trump down
You should report GOP family
Solyndra did nothing wrong
Prince Andrew isnt a Pedo
Kaepernick unsigned bc racism
Avenatti will be great President
Coal miners: learn to code
No, Blackrock isnt to blame
Joy Reid’s blog WAS hacked by homophobic, time-traveling hackers!
Yeah, that’s it.
Trump last-ditch war with Iran
Uranium One wasnt a scandal
Carter Page was Russian asset
Burisma did nothing wrong
AR15 used in all mass shooting
Trump stimulus is breadcrumbs
1/6 riots planned assasination
Trump wants to Nuke N.Korea
FISA warrants arent abused
Democrats freed the Slaves
Tucker wasnt spied on
The GOP opposed Civil Rights
Biden never plagiarized
Trump hates the environment
The parties flipped
USMCA is a disaster
Biden didnt kill keystone jobs
Trump destroyed US leadership
Vince Foster committed suicide
The parties switched places! HA HA HA HA HA HA
CCP wont manipulate currency
TPP is going to be great
Boycott Goya Foods
Classical Music is Racist
Trump wont have magic wand
Paris Climate Accords help US
Trump is AntiSemite
Math is Racist
What difference does it make
Manufacturing isnt returning
Trump will crash stock market
There is no deep state
Abolish gender pay gap
Football is gay
POC have trouble getting an ID
Seattles CHAZ isnt dangerous
CNN townhall wasnt scripted
Trump hid in bunker
Ma'Khia was in schoolyard fight
The NC bathroom bill was evil
Cue the ‘you’re all conspiracy theorists’ from every single Lefty who comes across this crazy thread.
When you see it like this?
Holy crap.
What a bunch of lying liars. The lot of ’em.
***
