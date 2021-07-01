Dear Lord, make it stop.

We could have gone our whole social media lives without reading this tweet from Rick Wilson about ‘very dirty boys’ having their backsides paddled. Then again, oftentimes Rick is Twitchy gold so maybe we should be grateful for this little nugget of awful.

And it is awful.

Seriously, does this guy even think before tweeting? He does realize his org all but enabled a predator to literally hit on men as young as 14 … right?

Ugh.

Democrats, you can have this guy.

Seriously.

He’s all yours.

HE MADE THE LIST.

Trending

Heh.

Why not both?

Oof.

But The Lincoln Project cleared The Lincoln Project of any wrongdoing!

Or something.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: john weaverRick WilsonThe Lincoln Project