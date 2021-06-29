Last night, Tucker Carlson told his viewers that he was informed that the NSA is spying on his team’s electronic communications:

NEW: Fox News host Tucker Carlson says a government whistleblower told his team that the NSA is spying on his team's electronic communications and is "planning to leak them in an attempt to take this show off the air." pic.twitter.com/DqOf6jndFC — Daniel Chaitin (@danielchaitin7) June 29, 2021

Let the record show that the illustrious Rick Wilson thinks that Carlson’s just doing this for attention:

Tucker's fauxrage over the idea the NSA is monitoring his show to take him off the air is one stop short of his dog telling him to murder people. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) June 29, 2021

We’re not privy to the information that Tucker Carlson claims he has, so we aren’t comfortable saying for sure what’s going on.

We do, however, feel comfortable saying that Brian Stelter should have refrained from weighing in on the situation if this is the sort of thing he was going to contribute:

At a well-run network, Tucker's claim would have never aired. Where's the CEO, SVP, VP? Where's the newsroom vetting the "whistleblower?" Where's common sense? https://t.co/auxucDTenI — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 29, 2021

These questions might carry a bit more weight if they weren’t being asked by, you know, Brian Stelter. Who works for, you know, CNN.

This is a bit much coming from you. — Hernan Cortes (@CyberPunkCortes) June 29, 2021

Just a bit.

And Stelter now mocks a whistleblower. — JournalismIsDead (@nka1105) June 29, 2021

We are vetting and fact-checking whistleblowers now? Y'all change the game as its being played… https://t.co/xeb4rIkAH3 — pixelnog (@pixelnog) June 29, 2021

Hey Brian do you know who Rebekah Jones is? Did your network vet this "whistleblower"? — Ad Majorem Dei Gloriam (@deigloriam921) June 29, 2021

As a matter of fact, they did not.

"Rebekah Jones, The COVID Whistleblower Who Wasn't" A pretty damning indictment of Chris Cuomo and CNN's complicity in helping fuel this deception. Where were you, Darcy, Zucker, on this? https://t.co/NL69XE994T — Ad Majorem Dei Gloriam (@deigloriam921) June 29, 2021

It’s almost as if CNN isn’t such a well run network, Brian.

Due respect, but what do you know about a well-run network? — sam (@e_libertas) June 29, 2021

Did we mention he works for CNN?

By "well-run network," did you mean one that employs a team of professional tattletales to nitpick the competition rather than improve its programing? Did you mean a network that's circling the drain? Or are you just arrogant enough to mean "someone who would hire you?" — Safe Spaces Media and the Toxic Something Podcast (@SafeSpacesMedia) June 29, 2021

To paraphrase Groucho Marx, if Brian Stelter had any self-awareness, he wouldn’t want to belong to any network that would have him as a member.

Breathtaking lack of awareness from a struggling #CNN host — whose network has aired more false stories than one can count at this point. https://t.co/SGWXzsorBD — President DeSantis (@prezdesantis) June 29, 2021

At a well-run network, fake news about "Russia collusion" would have never aired, and yet CNN did. Over and over and over. @brianstelter pic.twitter.com/z24gNd37XI — Sister Toldjah 😁 (@sistertoldjah) June 29, 2021

Hey Brian a well run network would have removed you from the camera a long time ago — Mike82 (@Mike48869617) June 29, 2021

Fact check: true.