We love love love that Dr. Ruth is on Twitter.

Foreign substances may not be allowed in baseball but in the bedroom some added lubrication might be just the thing needed to improve your sex life. Play ball! https://t.co/i3hRCu4aQ8 — Dr. Ruth Westheimer (@AskDrRuth) June 24, 2021

Play ball!

And D’OH!

*Play balls — Razzball (@Razzball) June 24, 2021

😍😍😍😍😍😍 — Herb Glatter (@herbyg72) June 24, 2021

How about hitting into "double plays"🙃🙃 on and off the field!! — Darren Gray (@grayposse) June 24, 2021

D’OH AGAIN.

Ok, so we knew covering a tweet from Dr. Ruth would probably go this way but still … EL OH EL.

Another banger, Dr. Ruth — TGB (@twitersbadboy) June 24, 2021

Will an umpire be checking for banned substances? https://t.co/cArerGeaE1 — Roboyto (@BobbyRock) June 24, 2021

Ahem.

TWSS.

Ok, we’re done here.

***

Related:

‘We need to tear the systems DOWN’: Iowa teacher’s TikTok is a buffet of BATSH*T starting with a push for CRT (watch-thread)

‘Politically safe, check the box, trip to the border’: Texas DEMOCRAT goes OFF on Kamala Harris and her trip to ‘the border’ (watch)

‘People would AVOID HER’: Brian Stelter’s newscaster wife accused of workplace bullying and OMG-LOL that explains so much