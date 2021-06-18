Kamala Harris is one of the least liked and disingenuous Vice Presidents maybe in the history of this country. We suppose when the president picks his VP based on sex and color (calm down angry Lefty or ex-GOP’r reading this to scream at or complain about us, Biden admitted it) there are bound to be problems.

But this video of Kamala Harris versus Kamala Harris on the border?

HOOBOY.

Watch.

Do not come.

Do not come.

Even if you are fleeing MURDER CAPITOLS OF THE WORLD.

Boy oh boy, Kammy sure had her talking points before she became the VP. Almost like she doesn’t really stand for a damn thing.

Almost.

The game is the game🤣🤣 — Aj (@Aj_anwuli) June 18, 2021

Ain’t that the truth?

***

Related:

RIGGED: Dave Rubin’s response to docs exposing CA Dems’ access to rapid response team at Twitter (that REMOVES TWEETS) is ALL of us

Blue-check ‘debunker’ makes A*S of himself trying to debunk video of Black parent DESTROYING CRT (Candace Owens’ brother … REALLY dude?!)

He’s RIGHT you know: Steven Crowder’s explanation for WHY Dems desperately want to control all speech will DEFINITELY leave a mark