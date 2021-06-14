Uber-trolls like Jeff Tiedrich must have a very different idea about what is and is not embarrassing to a country than we do. Trump being his usual self-confident/centered self? Eh, not really embarrassing. Biden getting Syria and Lybia confused three times while making remarks?

Damn embarrassing.

But then again, these are the same idjits who voted for ‘no mean tweets.’ It’s not like they care about or understand what’s really important in a president.

Case in point:

#BREAKING Joe Biden did not embarrass our country today — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) June 13, 2021

Man.

Bro, go home, you’re drunk.

He did, bro. Try to follow the news a little more closely if you're going to comment on it. Painfully bad tweet, bro. — Brian McNicoll (@McNicollb) June 14, 2021

PAINFULLY bad.

Just embarrassed himself, but hey we knew press conferences would kneecap him everytime — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) June 14, 2021

He also go really snippy when pressed about doing a joint press conference with Putin.

I hope you told Biden that after he said Libya 3 times when the topic was Syria. — Beach bunnygirl (@UsagikoNat) June 14, 2021

He did. They were laughing at him, several times. — Ginny (@ginkates) June 14, 2021

And sadly, they were laughing at us.

Take the blinders off you silly dolt — Sire Elf the WereSquirrel and Pepe mount (@TheRogue_Elf) June 14, 2021

Too late.

Then you weren’t paying attention. — Candy Lamb (@candylamb47) June 14, 2021

Let’s not pretend anyone who supports this train wreck of an admin ever pays attention.

Oops.

Literally the laughing stock of the Free World pic.twitter.com/ncUQ9Uc9nZ — The Virginian (@KyleEHi58958518) June 14, 2021

But no mean tweets.

***

