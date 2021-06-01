Over the past few weeks, we have seen a good many virtue-signaling vaccine-bullies proudly wishing death on stupid Trump supporters who refuse to get that there shot and then taking joy in the idea of a vaccine passport keeping those redneck hillbillies out of their favorite stores.

Yeah, they suck.

But in their sucking, they fail to realize who a vaccine passport would REALLY hurt.

If a vax passport system were implemented today, Blacks & Hispanics would be the persons most likely to be denied services. Less than 30% vaccinated in each group. Doesn't seem terribly "equitable." https://t.co/2nmhSMmgbO pic.twitter.com/RVBvkK3h2D — Andy Grewal (@AndyGrewal) May 16, 2021

Gosh, that’s not very equitable at all.

Seems our virtue-signaling vaccine-loving passport-supporting pals on the Left are being … well, racist.

Again.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

People tend to have a very specific kind of person in their mind when they talk about punishing the "vaccine hesitant" and, as usual, they let their political biases lead them to deeply misjudging the world around them https://t.co/AivaX3x007 — PoliMath (@politicalmath) May 31, 2021

Yuuuuup.

Biases to the left of us.

Biases to the right of us.

Yay!

"I want vaccine passports b/c I want to filter out those dumbass low-income dropout redneck Trump supporting morons" is somehow good But actually vaccine passports helps filter out minorities — PoliMath (@politicalmath) May 31, 2021

Who knew?

I have a pretty deep disdain for people who discover this and are like "Oh no! I didn't mean for my policies to harm poor black people! I only wanted them to harm poor white people!" — PoliMath (@politicalmath) May 31, 2021

HA HA HA HA.

And there are plenty of them.

***

