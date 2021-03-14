Billy Baldwin defending Andrew Cuomo … that is just so typical.

Predictable.

Hell, even probable.

I have known the entire Cuomo family since the 1980s.

I have tremendous respect & admiration for every single one of them. Don’t you think, after 40 years as a New York public servant, he deserves and has earned the right to an investigation before everybody rushes to judgment? — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) March 13, 2021

If you’re bored, go to Twitter and do a search on Billy’s handle and the hashtag #MeToo. He was more than happy to rush to judgment and condemn Trump and Kavanaugh without an investigation. Almost like he’s not all that sincere or something.

Janice Dean TKO’d him. Bigly:

Wow. Then I guess because of this tweet we should not believe the women, lawmakers who were threatened or the thousands of families that want answers about why your buddy ordered thousands of COVID patients into nursing homes and then covered it up?!! https://t.co/pdPdNQ1mcs — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) March 14, 2021

But we shouldn’t rush to judgment and stuff.

Except …

Oopsie.

That’s it Janice! Keep the focus where it should be. 15K nursing home deaths. The MSM looked the other way. 5 other Dem stars are guilty as well. — J (@GMUW1987) March 14, 2021

Wait, he has a Baldwin approval? Well then, Nevermind 🤡 — LAO (@loriann_o) March 14, 2021

Spoken like a true Baldwin lol more slime — surfsidekid (@Surfsidekid1) March 14, 2021

Billy Baldwin, LOL — Pothole Pete (@PetePothole) March 14, 2021

Yeah, we snickered. He’s the Baldwin brother people are never sure is really a brother.

Supporting Cuomo though sort of gives it away.

I literally just read a woman who responded to him saying she thinks this is all a setup by Trump! It’s unbelievable. These people are mentally ill. — Mimi Joeckel (@GlammaCooking) March 14, 2021

Yes, it’s all a plot by Trump.

People really have gotten dumber.

