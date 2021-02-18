Too cold for Sleepy Joe?

Can you imagine the press if Trump had called a lid while millions of Americans are without power and water? Endless stories about how he doesn’t care about Americans, how he’s Putin’s puppet … Jennifer Rubin would probably find some way to paint him as a racist for taking the day off.

But since it’s Joe?

Nada.

Trending

Hey now! That Mario Cart ain’t gonna play itself.

Sorry TownHall, it’s just too cold and snowy today so this editor needs to call a lid.

Right!

***

Related:

OOPSIE! Jennifer Rubin trips over herself SPECTACULARLY as she rushes to distance herself from The Lincoln Project (screenshot)

‘B*tch, if you’re going to call me out, I’m going to f**k you up!’ Oakley, CA school board members caught trashing parents (watch)

‘Dude, those are her actual EYES!’ Daily Beast writer accuses Tucker Carlson of putting ‘googly eyes’ on AOC pic and OMG-LOL

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Joe BidenlidTexas