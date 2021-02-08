You know, if people like Brian Stelter would take just a moment and really look at the crap they say and write they might understand why so many people make fun of and resent them. Instead, they deflect, pretend they’re smarter than the rest of America, and ignore the very real issues that are obvious to those looking in from the outside.

Comparing Kayleigh McEnany to an abusive ex-boyfriend.

Really folks?

"We were getting essentially abused by Kayleigh for so long, or at least she was calling us fake news." Yahoo! correspondent @brittanys calls @JRPsaki's press briefings "refreshing," and compares @kayleighmcenany's tenure to "having a really bad ex-boyfriend." pic.twitter.com/5v5quk6QXr — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 7, 2021

Reagan Battalion called them both out for this nonsense:

You see, @brianstelter is just an unbiased media anchor, and @brittanys is just an unbiased news reporter. No one, including Donald Trump has done more to damage press credibility in this country than @brianstelter, not a single person in this country can compete with him. https://t.co/kSkdlsO7ZG — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) February 7, 2021

They’re right, you know. When Brian isn’t fueling the great divide and making his profession look like a bunch of unhinged donkeys on national television, he’s on Twitter trying to ‘dunk’ on people who hit a little too close to home. Oh, and we left off his obsession with watching and complaining about Fox News.

See what we mean?

I have a one hour show on the weekends. Check yourself before you wreck yourself. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 7, 2021

Check yourself before you wreck yourself? Really Brian?

OMG, THEY’RE SO OWNED.

Oh, wait.

Nope.

But he may have just owned himself.

Not a bad self own. https://t.co/z9kLuPDm77 — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) February 8, 2021

Mad us laugh.

THAT'S your argument? So what? Tucker Carlson has a show. Laura Ingrahm has a show. Chris Hayes has a show. What is your point? How does that disprove the argument? If anything it adds to the perception that you're arrogant and have no integrity. — ☃️ Freezing Ginger ❄️ (@mchastain81) February 8, 2021

BUT HE HAS A SHOW ON CNN, DAGUMMIT!

Heh.

You put Dan Rather on a show called reliable sources and not to be a cautionary tale. Seriously, I’ve helped ppl in abusive relationships. It’s disgusting for you to make that comparison — (((Aaron “Worthing” Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) February 8, 2021

How cute, he's trying to make threats — Mike "Irish" O'Donovan (@BeardedMinarchy) February 8, 2021

Wait,. You didn't just drop a check yourself before you wreck yourself… pic.twitter.com/gH2EPSOZyB — Chris Tsotsoros (@ctsotsoros) February 8, 2021

Tough talk big fella!!! Lmao. — yellowsnow (@yellowsnow9) February 7, 2021

Yeah, we hee-hawed pretty good at this one.

Thanks, Tater.

***

