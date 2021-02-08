You know, if people like Brian Stelter would take just a moment and really look at the crap they say and write they might understand why so many people make fun of and resent them. Instead, they deflect, pretend they’re smarter than the rest of America, and ignore the very real issues that are obvious to those looking in from the outside.

Comparing Kayleigh McEnany to an abusive ex-boyfriend.

Really folks?

Reagan Battalion called them both out for this nonsense:

They’re right, you know. When Brian isn’t fueling the great divide and making his profession look like a bunch of unhinged donkeys on national television, he’s on Twitter trying to ‘dunk’ on people who hit a little too close to home. Oh, and we left off his obsession with watching and complaining about Fox News.

See what we mean?

Check yourself before you wreck yourself? Really Brian?

OMG, THEY’RE SO OWNED.

Oh, wait.

Nope.

But he may have just owned himself.

Mad us laugh.

BUT HE HAS A SHOW ON CNN, DAGUMMIT!

Heh.

Yeah, we hee-hawed pretty good at this one.

Thanks, Tater.

***

