Hey, if you didn’t think what’s happening to our public schools was beyond stupid already, take a look at what is happening in Fairfax County, VA. Teachers there have been fully vaccinated, they insisted they needed the shots to go back so the state pushed many of them to the front of the line … and now they’re still refusing to go to work.

So, the county is looking to hire ‘monitors’ to watch kids while fully vaccinated teachers teach from home.

There is no guarantee that the monitors themselves are vaccinated but you know, teachers are heroes or something.

This is also happening in Alexandria, VA. @ACPSk12 is hiring "classroom monitors" for when (they haven't announced date) schools open. Teachers will teach from their own homes while monitors sit in the classrooms with kids. INSANITY! https://t.co/96AZl7RS3M — Julie Gunlock (@JGunlock) February 5, 2021

Unions continue to make teachers look like villains.

From the hiring company! pic.twitter.com/y70sgeAYhT — Julie Gunlock (@JGunlock) February 5, 2021

Teachers who have been vaccinated before those in the community who may need it the most (elderly, first responders, etc) sitting at home on Zoom teaching kids over a computer while a ‘monitor’ watches the kids.

Could this get any dumber?

Don’t answer that.

They are paying people $17/hour to watch kids in the classrooms so the vaccinated teachers can teach from home. And that's only in the places actually open. Give parents the ability to spend that $ on schools that actually prioritize their kids. https://t.co/CAa53xNaOt — AG (@AGHamilton29) February 5, 2021

Agreed. The money should follow the student.

What do you want to bet that the classroom monitors: (1) won't be fully vaccinated, unlike teachers, (2) will be lower paid, and (3) will be disproportionately black and brown, in contrast to disproportionately white teachers. Way to show whose lives matter. @iwf https://t.co/Y5hr6azqek — Kristin Shapiro (@mrsshap) February 5, 2021

I don't think teacher's unions have thought this through, but as a businessman this is a slam-dunk. Let's say your HS has five math teachers that you pay an average of $30/hr. Pick the best one and fire the other four. Pay the best one $30/hr because now there is more 1/ — Marc Pear (@marc_pear) February 5, 2021

Unions are slowly but surely making teachers obsolete. They’ve definitely lost that whole ‘heroes’ look … well, at least the ones refusing to teach our kids.

Sorry, not sorry.

