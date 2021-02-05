Maybe Jen Psaki should find another line of work. If she doesn’t even know what her boss has been signing then maybe he’s signing too many EOs?

Just saying.

Watch this:

MUST SEE: Jen Psaki has no idea that Joe Biden signed an executive order to resume dangerous Catch and Release! This administration is out of control! JOIN THE FIGHT FOR STRONG BORDERS: https://t.co/rtEENW8vt2 pic.twitter.com/zRmZVMJ33j — ACTforAmerica (@ACTforAmerica) February 5, 2021

Yup, this is a hot mess. As usual.

Not to worry though, we’re sure Aaron Rupar is somewhere on Twitter fawning all over Jen for not being able to answer any real questions.

Vox is gonna Vox.

*shrug*

If only she had a brain — Aubalee (@billnauby) February 5, 2021

Ouch.

this woman is clueless how in the world?????? — Katy Boxing Club (@KatyBoxing) February 5, 2021

Biden administration.

‘Nuff said.

So I'm guessing that for the next 4 years the press will be informing the Press Secretary as to what the Administration is doing🤔. — Chris L. (@CJPL30203) February 5, 2021

Maybe like Obama, Jen can read the newspaper to find out what’s going on with her own administration.

Yeah, that’ll work.

***

