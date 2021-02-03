William Shatner deals with a lot of stupid on Twitter. It has sort of become his thing, other than being awesome and James T. Kirk. So we’re surprised to see his frustration with ignorant people and his criticism of education as a whole.

Yes, yes it does.

In more ways than one.

Whoa, nice Star Trek reference.

Gold star.

Presentism really is a good word.

And he’s right, pushing today’s value-systems on the past, judging movies, books, people … and for what? To bang their chests and demand apologies to pretend they’re more important than they are?

It’s exhausting.

Kirk really is THE captain.

Sorry, not sorry.

Wouldn’t that be nice?

Shatner Twitter rules.

***

